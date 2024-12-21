Programming note: Join Steyn later this evening for the conclusion of his current Tale for Our Time, Jefferson Farjeon's "Christmas crime story", Mystery in White. We shall have another, very topical Tale for you tomorrow. Also on Sunday Mark will be back for a seasonal edition of our Song of the Week, which airs on Serenade Radio Sunday at 5.30pm Greenwich Mean Time - that's 6.30pm in Western Europe and half-past-noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

~On the Christmas edition of Mark Steyn on the Town we present a special edition of our Sinatra Sextet: a full hour of Festive Frank, with friends and family from Nancy Sinatra and Frank Jr to Grace Kelly and Bing Crosby, plus the only Bond villain to sing a song composed by Frank.

~Last week's show attracted a mixed response. Josh Passell, a First Weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, was surprised my cardiologists let me listen to Tino Rossi:

How strong is the man who can survive 'Petit Papa Noël' on repeat after two heart attacks? It's not Wham, but it's not easy.

Olga, an Arizona Steyn Clubber, is more Andrews than Artie:

Golly, that was intense, what with the droving & the medieval monks & all!! Artie Shaw seemed rather an enigma, so I did a bit of reading up on him, & that just made it worse. Who claims to hate show business & then marries all those show business-y types? It was a relief when he finally retired to the countryside of Simi Valley & fully embraced his crochety old cuss persona. 'Don't Fence Me In' has always been a top ten favorite ~ I'm all in on anything Andrews Sisters. Could there, maybe, someday, be an all-Andrews Sisters On the Town episode??

One more from Steyn Club member Diane Calabrese:

Much to amaze today, such as 'How Are Things in Glocca Morra' and 'That Old Devil Moon' sprang from the same minds. Instructive, too, that even Irving Berlin and Cole Porter produced duds, as illustrated by today's program. Cannot endure 'Don't Fence Me In', although resonate completely with the sentiment; surely, CP should not have taken any assistance in writing lyrics. And 'Winter Comes' – dear me, perhaps IB was getting his bearings on winter songs. Pink Martini version of 'Shchedryk' (carol of the bells) was the highpoint of today's program to my ears. Had a good laugh over the reference to a 'corrupt U.S. senator' and 'Is there any other kind?' (MS). Apparently not, because the portrayal of corrupt senators in texts, plays and film is as old as senators. Suppose that should bring us comfort in the nothing changes mode. Cold comfort. Not much understanding of drovers, but greatly appreciate Australian sheep farmers who produce the wool that is made into a thin, soft fabric suitable for the Australian-made undergarments that keep me warm on these frigid days. Many thanks, MS, for much to think about...

