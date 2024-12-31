Happy New Year! And, if you really want to make 2025 a year to remember, there's always a stateroom on the Mark Steyn Iberian Cruise, on which we shall present, as we always do, a live-performance edition of our Song of the Week.

~If you missed the last Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, here's a chance to catch up. Mark traces the history of the undisputed champ of Hogmanay hits across the centuries, via Scotch crofters, Canadian novelists, Italian bandleaders and American movie stars.

To listen to the show, simply click above.

Bonus! For that other New Year song that Mark mentions en passant, see our special video presentation in tribute to a great friend of The Mark Steyn Show, the late guitarist Russell Malone.

~Programming note: Tomorrow, Wednesday, we shall have a New Year's Day edition of our midweek Clubland Q&A for you. If you've yet to hear our annual presentation of Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols, the latter performed live by members of the Steyn Show's musical family, you can find that here.

