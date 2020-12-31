Image

Mark Steyn

What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?
with special guests Carol Welsman and Russell Malone

by Mark Steyn
Seasons of Steyn

Happy New Year to our viewers, listeners and readers around the world. I wish you all the best as this annus horribilis exits the stage - and a far better year to come in 2021.

We do our Song of the Week in print, audio and video, according to what suits. So, as a postscript to my essay on "Here Comes Santa Claus", and our live-performance audio special with Elisabeth von Trapp and Hanno Schilf on "Silent Night", here's a final seasonal song for 2020 - a first-footing video edition celebrating the second most successful New Year number after "Auld Lang Syne".

As many Mark Steyn Club members will know, we presented this great Frank Loesser song on stage in Montreal just a year ago - before the Covid shut down live music, apparently forever. Carol Welsman is one of my favorite singers and Russell Malone one of my favorite guitarists. We sort of combined two totally different arrangements here - Carol does the chorus as a breezy shimmering bossa nova, but I have always loved the slightly spooky verse. So I do that with Russell, and then Carol takes off with the band. Click above to watch.

Carol Welsman, vocals;
Russell Malone, guitar;

with The Mark Steyn Show Band:
Geoff Eales, piano; Michel Bertiaume, drums; Jon Geary, guitar; Mathieu McConnell-Enright, bass; Bill Mahar, trumpet; and Jean-Pierre Zanella, saxophone

arranged by Carol Welsman
verse arranged by Kevin Amos.

Happy New Year, and see you in 2021!

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

