The Gatekeeper

~Well, that didn't take long:

The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn't have what it takes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

Mr Musk is now following dear Sammy Woodhouse, the indomitable survivor of the gang-rape hell of urban England and a favourite guest of The Mark Steyn Show. Frankly, that's much better company for Elon to be keeping. My interest is, as yours should be, in stopping the ongoing mass gang-rape of English girls. Not whether Farage provoking Musk into disowning him is merely the latest evidence of Nigel's political genius.

But enough about all these raped girls: what matters is the need to "distance" onself from Tommy Robinson. If Nigel were to distance himself any further, he'd be MP for the South Sandwich Islands: Mission accomplished. So who else is his party "distancing" itself from? Well, here's Farage's deputy with Sammy back in June before the election...

Sammy got the receipts from 6 months ago! Why didn't Tice look into it after election? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PhyAOYRwL9 — Shillitz (@shillitz) January 5, 2025

Does that dessicated arseholery sound like any way to talk about the industrial-scale gang-rape of children in towns up and down England? As Sammy concluded of Mr Tice just yesterday:

You didn't give a shit.

I've worked with politicians of different political parties to educate them in regards to child rape and our needs for 12 years. I can only remember a handful of their names. There's a reason for that. — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) January 5, 2025

Oh, be fair, Sammy. Nigel has now bravely stepped forward and said he's in favour of an "inquiry" into all the Pakistani Muslim "grooming". Back when I was still on GB News, there was a period when various "inquiries" were releasing feeble, bloodless reports every week or two, and I had a running joke about all the surplus baronesses and dames and lady professors who got to chair these useless inquiries. The Baroness-of-the-Week shtick crops up multiple times in Friday's show, including in my exchange with Sammy, who also regards them as a joke. For one thing, as both Sammy herself and Oldham councillor Brian Hobin make plain, the first action they take when they set up any new inquiry is decide they don't need to hear from any of the girls. The only "chair" I had even minimal time for was Dame Lowell Goddard, a Kiwi judge, who eventually concluded that what she called the inquiry's "legacy of failure" was impossible to shake off and flew back to Auckland - having finally wised up, one assumes, that it was intended to fail.

As I said, we covered all these inquiries on my GB News show regularly. But I don't suppose Nigel ever watched the slot that follows his, being anxious to bolt for the boozer during the handover to do his hail-fellow-well-met routine for the sycophants.

Dame Lowell checked out ten years ago. So, if you've belatedly had the guts to call for an inquiry in 2025, you're an unfeeling bastard who wants little girls to carry on getting sodomised and occasionally murdered by the rape gangs. It has been somewhat bewildering, over my many years in the United States, to watch first the Second Amendment and then the First Amendment become fringe "far right" obsessions. But, when child gang-rape is a "far right" obsession you need to distance yourself from, it's worth asking where all this "gatekeeping" is getting us.

My friend Kathy Gyngell, who has been one of Farage's most enthusiastic supporters in recent months and knows political realities in the British Isles far better than I do, did a bit of distancing herself over the weekend with regard to his party's rally:

There was something missing, though. Their commitment to a public enquiry on the grooming gangs is, if belated, of course right, but IMHO a golden opportunity was missed by both Yusuf and Farage. They could have taken the opportunity to make a principled point about freedom of speech and the total unacceptability of censorship, especially in the form it has taken over Tommy Robinson's solitary prison confinement – and don't forget this – for a civil offence.

Chances of that: zero per cent. It is always interesting to me which battles Nigel chooses. The war with Robinson is all one-way: as Kathy notes, Tommy is in solitary and can't participate - any more than I could participate when, two years ago, Farage took advantage of my confinement in a French intensive care unit to begin maneuvering me out of GB News. He likewise made a conscious choice to respond to the defenestration of his colleagues Laurence Fox, Dan Wootton and Calvin Robinson by denouncing them as "not team players".

Which raises the question: what "team" are all these chaps supposed to be playing on? Why, Team Nigel, of course. He falls out with Tommy Robinson and he falls out with Ben Habib. The record speaks for itself. After a quarter-century of Euro-populism, Giorgia Meloni is Italy's prime minister, Marine Le Pen is France's leader of the opposition, Geert Wilders heads the largest party in the Netherlands' governing coalition ...and Nigel Farage is head of the latest iteration of the Nigel Farage One-Man Show.

Mme Le Pen (from whom he also distanced himself) has rendered almost all the French "mainstream" parties irrelevant; AfD is well advanced on a similar campaign in Germany. Gatekeeper Farage let his tremendous Brexit victory get bollocksed by the Tories, and has gone silent on the profound damage inflicted on the Union by the Northern Ireland Protocol. On the other hand, he did very nicely out of I'm a Celebrity - Get Me Out of Here.

To repeat: The girls are what matter here. I doubt I could have taken five per cent of what they've been through, and are still going through. Here's another dear friend, whose living hell - for the benefit of the awful Tice - began when she was five years old:

I'm still at university, barely 20. The abuse I suffered still plays in my head daily and I can't get it out. I remember it all, I feel it all, I see it all.

I can feel them on my skin. — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) January 5, 2025

I would like to live long enough to see real justice for Sammy, Samantha and all the rest, but I doubt I will. And Sammy Woodhouse and Samantha Smith are the toughies. Most of the others I've met are not like that - just sad beaten ruins. And some victims we'll never know ...because they've vanished off the face of the earth. Poor fourteen-year-old Charlene Downes is said to have wound up in a kebab mincer in Blackpool and possibly served to the shop's customers.

But in today's England that is not as poor taste as suggesting that maybe Tommy Robinson might have had a point about all this gang rape. Farage's GBN comrade Tom Harwood ploughs confidently ahead and plays the metropolitan dinner-party card:

That's absolute nonsense. Without Tommy and the EDL, editors would have been more willing to commission investigations as they would have felt less awkward about it at their dinner parties. That's the truth. — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) January 3, 2025

Ah. So awkwardness about industrial-scale child sex-slavery is outweighed by awkwardness at dinner parties. Do you hear yourself, chumpy? Because Tommy Robinson is so frightfully déclassé, twelve-year-old girls have to put up with being branded on their anuses with curling tongs: lie back and celebrate diversity!

Remind me to carry a heated curling tong at all times, in case I run into this English "man" at one of these dinner parties. Sammy and Samantha (both of whom I am honoured to be hosting on April's Mark Steyn Cruise) have more guts than Gatekeeper Farage, Tice, Harwood and a thousand other hollow "men".

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a Steyn Show special on the English child gang-rape epidemic, featuring Sammy, Samantha, Maggie Oliver and others. Mark's Saturday music show went first-footnoting, and Rick McGinnis's weekly movie date was Bertolucci's The Conformist. Our Sunday Song of the Week observed Elvis Presley's ninetieth birthday. And, speaking of music, now that Epiphany is here permit us a last reminder of Mark's annual presentation of Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols: the scripture stays the same, but the music changes each year with special live performances, including this year old Steyn Show friends such as Randy and Tal Bachman, Patsy Gallant, and Peter Noone with Herman's Hermits.

If you were too busy distancing yourself from Ben Habib this weekend, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

~We thank you for all your kind comments this last grisly year - and especially all those new members of The Mark Steyn Club, and those old members who've signed up a chum for a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Steyn Clubbers span the globe, from London, Ontario to London, England to London, Kiribati. We hope to welcome many more new members in the years ahead.