On the first 2025 edition of Mark Steyn on the Town Mark does a bit of first-footnoting with Bobby Darin and Buddy Greco, takes in the concession stands at the Zanzibar High Court, and tucks into his Galette des Rois. Plus a somewhat singular Sinatra Sextet.

~Over Christmas and New Year, we broadcast extended editions of three of On the Town's regular features, all of which were well-received. First up, Papa G, a Steyn Clubber from Marayong in the Sydney suburbs, enthuses of our Café Continental St Stephen's Day special:

As Fritzy Nietzsche would have said to the demon in the moonlight all these years ago, 'Steyn, you are a god and never have I heard anything more divine.'

Steady on, old boy. Next up, John, a Steyn Club member from Rhode Island, on our Café Imperial Hogmanay special:

This show was a great way to start my day, and end the year. The music shows are a fantastic feature of the club. It was enjoyable to hear 'Auld Lang Syne' by Guy Lombardo and the Royal Canadians. I remember he was always on the tv live from the Waldorf Astoria and would play it when they dropped the ball.

And finally Kitty, a First Day Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from Massachusetts, on our Sinatra Christmas show:

This December has been hectic. Today, having some time to myself, I'm so enjoying this program! Thank you, Mark! Back at the beginning of this millennium my oldest son had a radio show at the high school radio station. It didn't have a huge range, but it was big enough for me to listen at home if I was home or on the car radio if I was within the surrounding towns. The school told my son and his Jewish friend, Alex, who did the radio show with him that they were not allowed to play Christmas music as it might offend someone. Every year Ted and Alex put together a Christmas, Chanukah program that included some klezmer music and classical and ancient Christmas songs. Officious school functionaries would complain. The guy running the station would tell them he'd have a word with my son and Alex, and the following year another Christmas program would be in the offing. Every musical program Mark gives us is so entertaining and interesting, it's the high point of my week when I get to listen to them.

Your son and his friend have an admirable attitude to officialdom, Kitty. Good for them.

On the Town is Steyn's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm Greenwich Mean Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe/12 midday North American Eastern.

Mark is a great believer in old-school appointment listening, and loves the way Serenade's Saturday schedule flows through the day.

Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio at the following times:

Saturday 5pm London time/12 noon New York Sunday 5am London time/9pm Los Angeles

Steyn's Song of the Week continues on Sunday, Monday and Thursday at the usual hour.