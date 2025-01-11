Of Paedos and Policemen

Programming note: Join me later today for another edition of our weekend music show, Mark Steyn on the Town, which airs on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm GMT - which is 6pm in Western Europe and 12 midday North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

~I miss the old pre-cardiac Mark Steyn Show because I felt we provided a useful alternative to the third-rate gossip about who's going to be next week's Lord Privy Seal that passes for news coverage in a dying Britain. So, instead of my usual as-I-said-twenty-years-ago routine, here's a moment from the as-I-said-a-mere-two-and-a-half-years-ago files. This focuses on just one case - that of a girl called Samantha.

Not Samantha from Rotherham or Samantha from Telford (who will be my honoured guests on April's Mark Steyn Cruise), but Samantha from Oldham. That every town in England appears to have a gang-raped Samantha is not a statistical anomaly but a reflection of how widespread this phenomenon is. The Oldham Samantha's mum was on our show, as was her lonely champion among the municipal councillors. Samantha herself was a little nervous about going on television, rightly fearing that the all those Guardian/BBC media types would come down on her - although we were in fairly extensive discussions just before I got banged up in the ICU and the duplicitous bastards of GB News yanked me off the air so they could focus on their core mission of Tories'n'trivia.

As I recount below, Samantha was twelve years old when she was picked up for a night of gang rape from the very lobby of Oldham police station. It is so depressing to find the airwaves clogged with biens pensants who, after all these years, still have not a clue about what's going on. Fifteen years ago, Whoopi Goldberg famously defended Roman Polanski on the grounds that okay, it was rape, but it was not "rape-rape". I like to think that even Whoopi would concede that what happened to twelve-year-old Samantha was "rape-rape", but who knows? Many of her sisters are as insistent on rapewashing Samantha's rapists as Whoopi was with rapewashing Polanski. (His thirteen-year-old victim's name, if you're interested, was also Samantha - not Samantha from Oldham, but Samantha from Bel Air.)

By the way, the timeline comes not only from those close to Samantha but from the inquiry into Oldham published in 2022, in which Samantha, is given the nom de groom of "Sophie". It's so depressing to hear all these calls for another "inquiry", as if the hundred-and-forty-seventh will do the trick.

For the benefit of non-Britons, an "ASBO" is an Anti-Social Behaviour Order - a Blairite innovation now being deployed against those citizens impertinent enough to object to child gang-rape:

What matters are the girls, who deserve justice. But, because the highest levels within not only Labour but also the Cameron-May-Johnson Tories are complicit, that is as far away as it was a decade ago.

