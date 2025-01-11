Elvis Presley, Joe Esposito, Frank Sinatra and Fred Astaire at Nancy Sinatra's first-night party after her Vegas opening: Mr Esposito was Elvis's road manager and bodyguard.

On this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town Mark celebrates a Broadway legend, an Italian composer and some Caribbean limbo. Plus: when Frank met Elvis!

[CORRECTION: Thank you to multiple correspondents who pointed out that in the picture caption we had muddled up our Joe Espositos. The one above is Elvis's late road manager and bodyguard. We had no idea so many people read the captions.]

Thank you for your comments about last week's first-footnoting show. Elizabeth, a Chicago member of The Mark Steyn Club, says:

Thoroughly enjoyed this week's On The Town music! Happy New Year.

Right back atcha, if it's not too late, Elizabeth. From Mr Bradley in Oregon:

Another swingin' hour of tunes with our swingin' host. Fabulous. And you even dipped into 1970s Eurotrash with bits from Sheila B. Devotion and Middle of the Road. Love it. What's next, Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep?

We're planning a whole Song of the Week on that one. Anne, a First Month Founding Member from Oklahoma, especially enjoyed the backstage glimpses in our Sinatra Sextet:

Absolutely fascinating to hear Sinatra's meticulous tweaks with the band. I can't get enough. Thank you so much, Mark.

Fran in New Mexico writes:

Terrific show again, thank you..! Just loved the Queen and David Bowie 'Under Pressure' version by Emilie-Claire Barlow with Metropole Orkest with Jules Buckley conducting. What a year of being under pressure for the world. Perfectly fitting number for the state of things...

One more from Josh, a Massachusetts Steyn Clubber:

Just another Steyn-led tour On the Town with stops for Buddy and Bublé, Freddie and Frank (6x), Jolson and Jour des Rois. And speaking of epiphany, I had one myself with Mark's anecdote on the recent history of Zanzibar. So that's what became of it (let alone where it is): Tan-zan-ia, very clever. I think of Zanzibar only when the theme song of the (very) old Patty Duke Show comes to mind: 'Cathy's been most everywhere, from Zanzibar to Berkeley Square.... But Patty's only seen the sights a girl can see from Brooklyn Heights. What a crazy pair!'

