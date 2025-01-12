A Palsied Limb of Nature's Frame

With America's uniquely unique "peaceful transfer of power" heading toward its final week, the President-Elect has had plenty of time on his hands to annex the entire western hemisphere: the renamed Gulf of America, the Panamaga Canal, Canada as fifty-first state... Of all these soon-to-be imperial acquisitions, experts seem to agree that Greenland is viable and perhaps even necessary. So welcome to this weekend's entry in our Mark Steyn Club anthology of video poetry, filmed the last time Trump proposed buying Greenland from the Danes. That manifest if chilly destiny in turn reminded me of what to my mind is the greatest poem on the subject - Greenland by James Montgomery.

Montgomery wrote Greenland two centuries ago - 1819 - and published it in his newspaper - The Sheffield Iris. He had done the same a couple of years earlier with what has proved a rather better-known work over the centuries: the Christmas carol "Angels from the Realms of Glory". But I have always had a soft spot for this more ambitious project. As much as anything else, Greenland is a tale of climate change - profound and devastating and nothing to do with man and his SUVs and automatic washing machines. In this video I discuss the background to the poem and its author, and then give it a whirl. To watch (or hear) "Greenland", please click here and log-in.

If you'd like to catch up on earlier poems in the series, you can find them on our Sunday Poems home page. As with Tales for Our Time, we're archiving our video poetry in an easy-to-access Netflix-style tile format that we hope makes it the work of moments to prowl around and alight on something that piques your interest, whether Keats or Kipling,

if you like or dislike this feature, or consider my poem reading a bust, then feel free to comment away below.