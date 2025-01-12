If you enjoy Steyn's Song of the Week at SteynOnline and on Serenade Radio, please note that there will be a live stage edition during the 2025 Mark Steyn Cruise - along with many other favourite features from SteynOnline and The Mark Steyn Show. More details here.

~If you missed Mark's Song of the Week earlier today on Serenade Radio, here's a chance to hear it at SteynOnline. In this week's edition, Mark celebrates John Barry, 007 composer and the man who invented "spy music". Joining him to evoke James Bond's musical world are a trio of Barry's lyricists - Don Black, Leslie Bricusse and Tim Rice - plus John's successor as MI6 music man from Tomorrow Never Dies to Quantum of Solace, David Arnold.

There's Shirley Bassey, of course, but also Anthony Newley and Gladys Knight, Beat for Beatniks, and what Leslie Bricusse always considered to be a far better Bond theme than "Goldfinger".

To listen to the show, simply click above.

There's more about Leslie Bricusse, and three enduring songs from one flop show, here.

~This airing of our Serenade Radio Song of the Week is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. Thank you for your kind responses to our Hogmanay video special, "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?", in memory of our late friend, the dazzling guitarist Russell Malone. Gloria, a Utahmember of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

I loved that so much! Thank you, Mark

Gayle, an Ontario Steyn Clubber, says:

Thank you for the reprise, Happy New Year Μark and company, appreciate all that you do... I am so looking forward to meeting you on the Mark Steyn Cruise in April. Barcelona to Southampton will be so great with such great company.

From Lloyd in Alberta:

Thank you Mark, Carol, Russell, and great company for that uplifting breezy number! A beautiful respite!

And one more from Ian, a Mark Steyn Club member in England:

Thanks so much for all you do Mark and for the way you do it. I am constantly informed, entertained, surprised and perhaps most importantly, reassured that there is a voice like yours, whether spoken or written - or indeed, sung!

Thank you all. We do enjoy your comments on the show. Steyn Club members are welcome to respond to this week's show below. Alternatively, anybody can leave comments over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners.

If you've yet to hear the audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK, do treat yourself and catch one or other of its broadcasts:

Sunday 5.30pm London (12.30pm New York) Monday 5.30am London (2.30pm Sydney) Thursday 9pm London (1pm Vancouver)

You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet right here. This airing is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club.