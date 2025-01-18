An American in Irkutsk

Welcome to Part Two of Lord of the World, our latest audio adventure in Tales for Our Time and our first venture into the work of Robert Hugh Benson, a favourite of at least two popes.

Thank you for your initial reaction to this serialisation. Susan MacLaren says simply:

Brilliant choice.

Bill Waldron is also on board, albeit even more pithily:

Huzzah!

For Sandra, an Illinois member of The Mark Steyn Club, this is second time around:

I read this book several years ago after reading Cardinal Ratzinger's comments. The book has had a lasting effect on me. A quote I wrote down from it: '...there was no God but man, no priest but the politician, no prophet but the schoolmaster.'

We'll hear that line in context tomorrow night, Sandra. In Part Two of Mr Benson's tale, the young wife of a British MP asks her husband about the drums of war sounding from the east:

"I think it is touch and go," he said. "The only remarkable thing is that here hardly anybody seems to realise it. It's too big for the imagination, I suppose. There is no doubt that the East has been preparing for a descent on Europe for these last five years. They have only been checked by America; and this is one last attempt to stop them. But why Felsenburgh should come to the front—-" he broke off. "He must be a good linguist, at any rate. This is at least the fifth crowd he has addressed; perhaps he is just the American interpreter. Christ! I wonder who he is."

To hear Mark read the second episode of Lord of the World, please click here and log-in. If you missed Part One, you'll find that here.

That opening episode prompted many notes from listeners amazed at how much the author foresaw a century advance. That last line above is a minor example. Even as the west de-Christianizes, Benson's characters retain "Christ!" as an especially forceful exclamation.

~If you seek other dystopian diversions, do check out our brace of Orwellian adaptations - Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four - or even a contemporary inversion of a classic, retooled for our wretched times, by Steyn himself. Whatever your taste, we have plenty of other yarns in all genres over on our Tales for Our Time home page.

Tales for Our Time started as an experimental feature we introduced as a bonus for Mark Steyn Club members, and, as you know, Mark said if it was a total stinkeroo, we'd eighty-six the thing and speak no more about it. But we're thrilled to say it's proved very popular, and and we now have quite an archive. If you're a Club member and you incline more to the stinkeroo side of things, give it your best in the Comments Section below.

We launched The Mark Steyn Club seven-and-a-half years ago, and we're truly grateful to all those members across the globe who've signed up to be a part of it - from Fargo to Fiji, Vancouver to Vanuatu, Cook County to the Cook Islands, West Virginia to the West Midlands. If you've enjoyed our monthly Steyn Club audio adventures and you're looking for a present for a fellow fan of classic fiction, we hope you'll consider our special Club Gift Membership. Aside from Tales for Our Time, The Mark Steyn Club does come with other benefits:

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with Mark, such as this coming Wednesday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark's Mailbox, and our other video content;

~Steyn's video series of classic poetry;

~Booking for special members-only events such as The Mark Steyn Christmas Show (assuming he's ever again healthy enough for such extravaganzas);

~Advance booking for his live appearances around the world (likewise);

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget that special Gift Membership. As soon as you join, you'll get access not only to Lord of the World but to all our other audio adventures.