Meanwhile, welcome to Part Five of our brand new Tale for Our Time: Lord of the World by Robert Hugh Benson, set in the early twenty-first century as seen from 1907.

Yesterday we were musing on Mr. Benson's prediction a century ago of a total withering away of mainline Protestantism. Today the "bishop" of the entirely post-Christian Episcopal Church lectured the President of the United States as follows:

Sandra, an American Steyn Clubber, writes:

On February 8, 1992, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger criticized U. S. President George H. W. Bush's recent speech calling for "a New World Order" in a speech of his own at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore. In his discourse, the future Pope explained that Monsignor Benson's novel The Lord of the World described "a similar unified civilization and its power to destroy the spirit. The anti-Christ is represented as the great carrier of peace in a similar new world order."

Sandra also noted that the future Pope Benedict was not the first pontiff to be wary of globalising government - which is something worth pondering the day after America's withdrawal from the execrable World Health Organisation and the Paris climate accord. In his encyclical of 1920, Bonum sane, Pope Benedict XV wrote:

The coming of a world state is longed for, by all the worst and most distorted elements. This state, based on the principles of absolute equality of men and a community of possessions, would banish all national loyalties. In it no acknowledgement would be made of the authority of a father over his children, or of God over human society. If these ideas are put into practice, there will inevitably follow a reign of unheard-of terror.

And here we are.

