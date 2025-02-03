A Tidal Wave of Apostasy by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: Lord of the World

February 3, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/14989/tidal-wave-apostasy Welcome back to my audio serialisation of Robert Hugh Benson's far-sighted dystopian fiction Lord of the World. In tonight's episode, following the mysterious American senator's assumption of the presidency of Europe, the Pope summons his cardinals to announce his response: All that was known even this morning was that the Presidentship of Europe was a fact; the little silver coin he had seen witnessed to that; that there had been an outburst of persecution, repressed sternly by local authorities; and that Felsenburgh was to-day to begin his tour from capital to capital. He was expected in Turin by the end of the week. From every Catholic centre throughout the world had come in messages imploring guidance; it was said that apostasy was rising like a tidal wave, that persecution threatened everywhere, and that even bishops were beginning to yield... If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Eighteen of our serialisation of Lord of the World simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. It's the perfect Valentine present. Once your chum is signed up, he or she will get full access to our entire archive of Tales for Our Time, including Nineteen Eighty-Four, The Time Machine, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and much more. For more details on our special Gift Membership, see here. And do join me tomorrow for the nineteenth episode of Lord of the World.

