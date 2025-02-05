Gaz-a-Lago!

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show focused mainly on Trump 47's continuing energy and the contrast with Europe. Mark also addressed the accumulating disclosures about the DC grifters on the take from USAid.

Notwithstanding a touch of bird flu or monkeypox or whatever, Mark managed an hour-and-a-quarter of what we think you'll find worthwhile content.