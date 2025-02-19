Given Up to a Magistrate by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: Lord of the World

February 19, 2025

The Council of England awaits the President of the World. Here we go with Part Thirty-Four of Robert Hugh Benson's far-sighted novel of 1907: Lord of the World. Thank you for your various comments about last night's episode - one of the book's great set-pieces. Joe Cressotti, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes: So Mabel finally sees the light! What a great passage this was and how well read by Mark. To Benson's credit, he leaves room for hope even until the very last moment. I love his description of the intellect remaining to Mabel even as the senses fade away and I wonder if he was influenced at all by Newman's Dream of Gerontius. What a delight it would be to hear Mark read that poem, or even just parts of it, one day. Fraser, a Steyn Clubber from the English Home Counties, says: I was surprised at the use of the word 'nurse' by Benson. More like 'functionary' or 'operative' in my view. Still further it was a deeply unsettling 18 or so minutes, rendered as such by a brilliant reading by Mark Steyn. Alison, however, says include her out: What would be most convincing would be that due to feeble Mabel's final prayer, the machine would have developed a mysterious fault but she willed herself into a state of disobedience, so I am unconvinced by the (fake) last words in this episode and I have serious doubts that Benson was a genuine believer. He was brought up High Anglican which is a set of vague beliefs and converted to Catholisism which is a set of dogmas. He got lost somewhere between the two. His primary purpose in writing this book was annoyance about H G Wells, Marxism and other lefties predicting 'utopia' politically and wanted to show what their uptopia would be like, in practice. That is very clever. In my view, the spiritual reality was too much for him. Nevertheless, this passage about changed mental states is very well written. There is no doubt about his skill as a writer. I even got attached to feeble Mabel! In tonight's episode, Oliver has more to worry about than a missing wife: "By the way, Brand, what do you know of a man called Phillips? He seems to have mentioned your name." "He was my secretary," said Oliver slowly. "What about him?" "I think he must be mad. He has given himself up to a magistrate, entreating to be examined at once. The magistrate has applied for instructions..." "But what has he done?" "That's the difficulty. He says he cannot deny God, neither can he affirm Him.—He was your secretary, then?" "Certainly. I knew he was inclined to Christianity. I had to get rid of him for that." "Well, he is to be remanded for a week. Perhaps he will be able to make up his mind." Then the talk shifted off again. Two or three more came up, and all eyed Oliver with a certain curiosity; the story was gone about that his wife had left him. They wished to see how he took it. At five minutes before the hour a bell rang, and the door into the corridor was thrown open. "Come, gentlemen," said the Prime Minister.

