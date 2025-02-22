On this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town we have a Commonwealth cavalcade of Non-Stop Number Ones - plus an exploration of Frank Sinatra, singer-songwriter; and a diverse range of artistes from Ruby Murray to Van Morrison, just to delineate the Ulster contingent. All leading up to the Big Finnish.

To listen to the programme, simply click here and log-in.

~Thank you for your comments about last week's edition. John Barrett, a member of The Mark Steyn Club and my fellow Granite Stater, especially appreciated it:

Your Sinatra Sextet this week was the best ever! Beautiful, romantic songs, the best of the "Great American Songbook." We really enjoy the show every week.

Olga, an Arizona Steyn Clubber, doesn't go quite that far, but we're relieved to hear that last week's Café Continental didn't make her "uncomfortable":

Very excited to learn that Radar Love AND Venus are both Dutch. Cafe Continental with English lyrics feels just foreign enough ~ not

so much as to be uncomfortable (the way they say it with a slight shudder on Downton Abbey), but still different, & a bit exotic, & kind of quirky.

Our West Coast music maven Gary Alexander has led a life of highwire thrills, surviving both earthquakes and ungrateful audiences:

When I had a country-rock dance band in the 1970s, the audience kept requesting Linda Ronstadt's 'You're No Good.' At least I THOUGHT that was a request until they kept shouting the same three words while we played every other song. OK, that's my opening joke. How would you like to have 'Come Rain or Come Shine' on 'Name That Tune' with its 13 repeated notes starting the song. 'I Can Name That Tune in 15 notes, once Arlen finally gets off the dime on Note #14.' During your last Serenade show, February 9th, I happen to be in the port at Grand Cayman during the 'Chris Botti at Sea' Jazz Cruise when Diana Krall was singing great love songs, like her encore, Irving Berlin's 'How Deep is the Ocean?' when a deep-ocean 7.6-Richter Earthquake struck six miles under Grand Cayman, fueling a Tsunami warning. Strangely, the ship didn't tell us a word about this event, and we felt nothing. 'How Deep is Ocean Earthquake? They told us no lie,' nor any truth. No capsizing that night... still here.

One more from Diane, a Maryland Steyn Clubber:

Definitely a perky start with the novelty song followed by Mariska Veres doing Nederpop versions of 'Radar Love' and 'Venus'. Movement – from rotors to wheels to planets. Uplifting in every way. (Did not know Nederpop or Mariska Veres – and for once, neither did my guy.) Very glad that MS took the time to note Good Old EAR&H is "not as evocative as the 'Atchinson, Topeka and the Sante Fe" because I thought of the latter as soon as the former started playing. More movement -- on the rails... Have fond but chaotic memories of Kenya and can understand Whittaker's love for the place. So much beauty, so much horror – our world. Mercer and Arlen converting "come hell or high water" to "come rain or come shine" made me smile. What a crafty pair they were. Thanks, MS, even for the sad love songs.

Thanks for all your comments - including the critical ones. On the Town is my weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm Greenwich Mean Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe/12 midday North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here.

As you know, I'm a great believer in old-school appointment listening, and love the way Serenade's Saturday schedule flows through the day. However, we appreciate that many potential listeners are, at the appointed hour, shampooing the cat. So, as a bonus for Steyn Club members, we post On the Town at SteynOnline every weekend. You can find all our previous shows here.

We do enjoy your comments on our weekend programming. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio at the following times:

Saturday 5pm London time/12 noon New York Sunday 5am London time/9pm Los Angeles

Steyn's Song of the Week continues on Sunday, Monday and Thursday at the usual hour.