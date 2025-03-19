Roberts' Rule of Disorder

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show covered a range of questions from the ongoing judicial coup in the United States to cultural differences on the Austro-Czech border. Click above to listen.

In the course of the show, Mark mentioned that his Steyn Cruisemates Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer had just interviewed Mark's lawyer Christopher Bartolomucci about his triumphant post-trial victory over climate mullah Michael E Mann. Here is that interview:

As to the Steyn show, notwithstanding a few vocal problems from Mark, we hope you'll find this week's episode worth an hour-and-a-quarter of your time. Thank you for all your kind comments in recent weeks, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.