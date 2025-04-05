On this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town Mark remembers a great French star and a not so German composer - plus Sinatra sings songs for the season.

~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's edition. Chris, a New York member of The Mark Steyn Club, says of our one-hit lady songwriter:

Say what you will about Dolores Vicki Silvers but between writing songs, being a denizen of Philadelphia and looking good standing on a diving board, it seems to me her life story might be worth its own Tale for our Time.

JC of Weston-super-Mare in the English West Country writes of last week's Ulster-Georgian songstress:

Mark, for what is probably the first time I part company with your musical selection; Katie Melua!!! It's debatable whether she actually sings anything or just talks in tune. I'll let it pass on the basis that it enabled you to reference your Mike Batt interview, but she added absolutely nothing to this week's theme or to musical artistry generally. Sorry.

On the other hand, from Gary Alexander, our in-house Steyn Club music maven:

I loved all your unusual opening versions of 'Deep Purple.' It's hard to injure such a perfect song.

Thanks for all your comments - including the critical ones. On the Town is Mark's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm Greenwich Mean Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe or (for this month only) 1pm North American Eastern.

