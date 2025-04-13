A Se'nnight of Steyn: April 6-13

Mark and Steyn Show cruisers ashore in Porto: at left, executive producer Lola Abineri, Mark, Samantha Smith, cameraman Lucas Fisher-Horas; at right, Brian O'Shea, Naomi Wolf, Melissa Howes, Allison Pearson and Sammy Woodhouse.

The 2025 Mark Steyn Cruise may be ending this weekend, but the fun isn't. Mark will be back on terra firma next week and will regale Club Members with all the happenings at sea. The crew also ventured onshore in Portugal for a lovely dinner... See what we missed, note not to miss the next Mark Steyn Cruise!

As Club Members know, Mark's "The Girl on the Boat" was wildly popular. This weekend, Mark shares F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Rubber Check", in three parts. Start here, and if you aren't a member yet, sign up here.

The happenings at SteynOnline this week elicited a torrent of comments (thank you to all our readers!). Some even wrote in from the cruise itself, to include Steve from Manhattan:

"Mark and his excellent panel on the Steyn Cruise had an extensive look today at the decline of free speech throughout the world. We wish there were more voices being raised in this fight, but thank God for Mark Steyn."

Then we received this lovely note from Lawrence (thank you, Lawrence):

"Wow! What a great column. Convinced me to renew my lapsed membership in the Club. Take care of yourself, Mark! We need you to keep writing!"

And it is all about the art of a nap writes Fran:

"Olga taking napping to the next level was pretty great. As I age I realize I just get cranky late in the day and while I used to grab a beer, now I nap. So rejuvenating!"

Meanwhile it was a busy week at SteynOnline:

~ The week began with Steyn's Song of the Week featuring Kurt Weill's "Mack the Knife", which years after Weill's death became a hit in 1959, but the history of the song is much older.

~ On Monday, readers were feted with one of Mark's favorite columns – from April 2015 – which foresaw the decline of free speech across Western civilization in "A Contemptible Man Punches Down".

~ Mark took his show on the road (the water?) this week, with the shipboard edition of The Mark Steyn Show, that delved into England's out-of-control paedophile rape culture.

~ While Mark and crew were cruising, the lovely Laura Rosen Cohen took your questions on Wednesday's Clubland Q&A. She fielded everything from Passover preparations to Trump's tariffs to what Canadians really think about America these days. Check out the Action Replay.

~ Laura was back again on Thursday with her latest round of links from around the world, which includes a very important life lesson from Joan Rivers – hint, keep your fork!

~ Germany's (il)liberal laws continue to have the opposite effect promised by its politicians on its citizenry. This time a machete wielding man chose the wrong coffee shop to take out his anger on the world on ("Five Strikes, You're Out").

~ This week's On the Town ranges from Josephine Baker to Nat King Cole to Linda Ronstadt's nephews. Don't miss it.

~ Finally, Rick's Flicks is all about the housing crisis, specifically Mr. Blandings' (a personal fav) own crisis and the ensuring 1950s state of affairs, in Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House.

Mark and guests debark later today in Southampton after seven days at sea. Mark will be back online shortly thereafter, with his Song of the Week (on Serenade Radio). Don't miss it – 5:30 p.m. British Summer Time/12:30 p.m. North American Eastern.