On this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town Mark celebrates the great Josephine Baker and observes the International Day of Human Space Flight with Nat King Cole, Linda Ronstadt's nephews, and a totally spaced-out Sinatra. He also remembers an old friend and colleague, Serenade's mid-morning man Dick Fisher, who died last weekend.

~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's edition. Michael Smith, a Maryland member of The Mark Steyn Club, sums up the show:

Thank you Mark for this lovely show. Eliot was wrong, March not April is the cruelest month. Someday let's have an hour of 'I'll Remember April' sung by Willie Nelson, Marc Anthony and other tax, uh, rebels.

April, a First Hour Founding Member from Illinois, took it personally:

I often dream of April in Paris (or Spain!) but I'm still here in Illinois, dammit. Sorry, couldn't help myself. I'd forgotten the Spike Jones take on April showers. Thanks for this birthday gift because that's what I'm calling it.

Happy birthday, April. First Month Founding Member Anne Kearney says:

Wonderful show as always, Mark! What a shockingly horrible rendition of My Man by Peggy Lee! LOL what were they thinking?! She could've been great at it. For the first and probably only time in my life, I have to say Barbra Streisand did it so well, bite my tongue. Has she left the USA yet? One can only hope. Mary Martin, wow. I haven't really appreciated her, being not so well acquainted with Broadway shows. What a talent. Thank you for Chevalier's "I Remember It Well," one of my favorites from Gigi. Doesn't get much better than Lerner and Loewe. Finally, meant to commment on your Song of the Week with Mack the Knife that I appreciated your pointing out the stair-stepping of the keys and amping up of it in Darin's rendition, thanks to Richard Wess ... it makes all the difference. Thanks for another great show.

First Fortnight Founding Member Ray Finocchiaro enjoyed our cavalcade of Kurt:

As a Kurt Weill enthusiast, I enjoyed your mini-tribute to Kurt in this week's On the Town. I was intrigued by Dalila's version of Moon of Alabama and tried to find a copy. After looking through about a hundred albums and singles by Dalila on Amazon's playlist, I found nothing. Where did you (and can I) find it? Do I have the right Dalila? I've enjoyed your work for the eight years I've been a member and hope to follow your contributions to our culture for years to come. Thanks for everything! And where's Dalila?

That would be not Dalila, but Dalida, Ray. She was a great talent, and Mark misses her to this day, but hers was a terribly sad life.

One more, from First Week Founding Member Laurence Jarvik:

I really enjoyed today's April-themed show, thank you! BTW, Kurt Weill also wrote some Zionist scores after he broke with Brecht. For example, The Eternal Road, We Will Never Die! and A Flag is Born. If you ever do an Israeli-themed show, they might make for some interesting listening...

