When the Police Switch Sides

Programming note: Tomorrow, Wednesday, at 3pm North American Eastern (8pm British Summer Time), I hope to be here for our regular midweek Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club listeners around the world. Hope you can swing by. ~Nothing is static or "stable". Under the churn of the daily news cycle, the long-term trends advance remorselessly. Thus, if you are English or Irish, Swedish or German, the police are now on the other side. Here's a particularly extreme example of that from yours truly long ago, musing on the soi-disant "most wanted man in Europe": A few months after writing the above, I chanced to be in Molenbeek, which I knew well from my childhood (my mum was Belgian). I was checking out the story of Salah Abdeslam, who after taking part in the Bataclan atrocities in Paris had retreated to Brussels and holed up in the family's flat in Molenbeek. The apartment is directly across the square from ...police headquarters, where all the windows have a commanding view of the most wanted man in Europe's front door. I walked around the square several times, stopping only for a coffee at his brother's café, where the lads liked to sip coffee and watch jihadist snuff videos, also in full view of police headquarters. And I did not think it remotely possible that the coppers could not have known where Mr Abdeslam was hiding out. As a matter of policy, 'the authorities' turn a blind eye to the provocations of Islam, because its adherents are too numerous. As it goes in Molenbeek, so it goes in Montreal. In the slogan of the most famous of His Majesty's Constabularies, the Mounties always get their man. But, in the new Canada, they'll get you instead - because, frankly, that's a lot easier, and demographically prudent: BREAKING: Montreal police arrest independent journalist @NatashaMontreal while she reported on the pro-Hamas protest here in the old city. The mob cheered as the SPVM works on their behalf. This was after her and I were assaulted openly by the unruly crowd. More details to... pic.twitter.com/HcuDg7MKRT — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 13, 2025 As Mme Lavoie yells at the coppers, "C'est une femme" - that's a woman. But apparently that's how the butch boys of the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal take down an unarmed female. The femme in question is Natasha Montreal, a Tweeter I have read for a few years now, because day after day she is out on the streets recording the reality of the ongoing degeneration of her city into an Islamic squat. Alas, for "the authorities" the problem is not the mob baying for mass murder but the few brave citizens willing to record it: She appears to simply be filming when the officer comes and grabs her and they violently take her down. Is journalism a crime in Canada now? This is absolutely sickening! https://t.co/2OYmpcqeZ4 pic.twitter.com/zwZCIGWAQn — Dacey Media (@chrisdacey) April 14, 2025 In Toronto, Canada's largest police force happily delivers coffee and doughnuts to the Hamas groupies. In Montreal it is necessary once in a while to set down the Timbits and take direct action against the real threat to society: I am going to plough through the available footage, because there are occasional glimpses of the policemen's name-tags, and those names should be known. At least one of those officers, having already assaulted another woman, is too dangerous to be permitted to continue in his job: later, he attempted to choke Natasha, and wrenched her arm and neck sufficiently seriously to require, after her release from the police station, a visit to hospital. He assaulted her, but she has been charged with assaulting him. The cops were obstructing her and Mme Lavoie, but it is Natasha who has additionally been charged with obstructing the police: Here's journalist @NatashaMontreal with her hands cuffed behind her back, sitting on the curb. First she was assaulted by the mob calling for the genocide of Jews and downfall of Canada. Instead of arresting the masked terror supporters, police — brutally — arrested Natasha. pic.twitter.com/MjYt8DbxA7 — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) April 14, 2025 As Hugo Miller in our comments section remarked of the UK coppers only yesterday: The stupid police see their number one priority as keeping the Islamists happy at all costs. The pertinent words there are "at all costs". I was interested to see how Canada's government-subsidised media would cover the story. The headline from Quebec's biggest-selling newspaper, Le Journal de Montréal: Manifestation pro-Palestine: une prétendue «journaliste indépendante» arrêtée à Montréal

La Montréalaise a insulté et perturbé les manifestants, tout en se donnant en spectacle Maybe it sounds better en anglais: Pro-Palestine demonstration: Purported 'independent journalist' arrested in Montreal

La Montréalaise a insulté et perturbé les manifestants, tout en se donnant en spectacle Maybe it sounds better en anglais: Pro-Palestine demonstration: Purported 'independent journalist' arrested in Montreal

The Montrealer insulted and disturbed the demonstrators, all while putting on a show That's a bit attitudinal for a purported "news" headline, don't you think? Here is how purported "non-independent government-subsidised journalist" Francis Pilon begins his story: Une femme de 45 ans qui prétend être une «journaliste indépendante» a été arrêtée à Montréal dimanche soir lors d'une manifestation pro-Palestine où elle a essayé de faire un coup d'éclat en filmant et en insultant des manifestants. Which means: A 45-year-old woman who purports to be an 'independent journalist' was arrested in Montreal Sunday night during a pro-Palestine demonstration where she tried to make a splash by filming and insulting demonstrators. Okay, we've got it. The issue for "non-independent journalist" Francis Pilon is not Natasha's arrest and injuries but the fact that she "tried to make a splash". Evidently not a problem M Pilon's prose will ever have. He was not at the protest, but Natasha is the "journalist" who has to be walled up in mocking quote-marks. However, instead of doing any of his own journalism - or even "journalism" - he found a video on Facebook posted by his fellow pure laine Quebecker de souche Chedly Ben Chaabene. I had carelessly assumed from M Pilon's headline and opening paragraph that the video would show all this "putting on a show" and "insulting demonstrators" the government journalist had accused her of. In fact, like all the footage above, it shows the police intimidating and assaulting Natasha, and the only real "insult" is when a pure laine Mohammedan accuses her of being genocidal. Remind me next time I'm in Montreal to beat the crap out of Francis Pilon and then accuse him of "trying to make a splash". As befits a card-carrying "journalist", M Pilon is chiefly concerned that, unlike him, Natasha lacks the appropriate credentials to attend a public protest in the heart of downtown: She claims to be an 'independent journalist' on the web, but she is not a member of the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec (FPJQ) or the Association des journalistes indépendants du Québec. Oh, my! Can't have that, can we? So, unlike Francis Pilon, she doesn't know all those industry best practices like, say, telephoning the subject of the news report to get her side of the story. Oh, no, wait, M Pilon, who seems a bit of a princess pussypants even by the wanker standards of Quebec journalists, couldn't be arsed to do that, could he? Which seems odd, given that he knows where she lives and was at pains to include it in his "reporting", along with her full name. I think this is what journalists uncredentialed by the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec call "doxxing". So remind me next time I'm in Montreal not only to beat the crap out of Francis Pilon but also to leak his address and middle names. Gee, you'd almost get the impression the government-funded "journalist" is trying to get Natasha killed. If you're Québécois or more generally Canadian, this is the future of your city. Whether you're of loyalist or separatist bent, whether you pine for the multiculti Trudeaupia of Justin's dad or its preceding iteration as "British North America", it's all going down the toilet of history. It's happening very fast and before your eyes. We are less than a fortnight from Election Day, but no party leader wants to address the reality of the post-Canadian Canada, the central banker of no fixed abode because he needs the Muslim vote and the apple-muncher because he'd rather sit on his non-lead. But look at the Hamas groupies cheering the SPVM goons as they get their woman, and re-read Francis Pilon's coverage of the event: that's the real governing coalition. Natasha, who has suffered physical injuries and mental trauma, will never feel the same about her country. Certainly, I have never felt the same about my country since the human-rights commissions came after me. But at least they didn't beat me up. As in Britain and Europe, the police and media have made common cause with the surging Muslim demographic - and you can't make an omelette without breaking a few chicks.

