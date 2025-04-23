Klaus Encounters

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show covered a range of topics from Klaus Schwab's unhappy ending to the Canadian election via Chief Justice Roberts' Easter surprise. Click above to listen.

We apologise for some of the technical difficulties Mark referred to that had a deleterious effect on the overall show. The programme was being broadcast from France, and certain aspects of the operation did not appear to function remotely. We will see what can be done about that.

Thank you for all your kind comments in recent weeks, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.