Arson Jihad

Hello again and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links.

As usual, there's been a lot of activity in this crazy world since last week. Let's start locally by recognizing that Canada is screwed, and that Canadian voters are, unfortunately, obscenely stupid. Let's add into the mix that Pierre Poilievre really screwed up, and that no matter what you think of Canada or Trump, it is obvious that the election result is also partly because of the deranged Canadian reaction to the Trump tariffs. Many things can be true at the same time. Mark has discussed the Canadian election at length in several excellent posts here at SteynOnline and in yesterday's Clubland Q&A.

Do read and listen to Mark's thoughts. I cannot bear expending an excessive number of words on this right now. I'm finding the situation almost too depressing to talk about. I will say that I have a long memory, and I remember not being terribly impressed with the "Progressive Conservative" (i.e. oxymoron party) during the Covid tyranny. Je me souviens - if you get my drift.

That was when we needed the most help to live in liberty. Doug Ford's "conservative" Ontario was an utter hell-hole and it would have helped to have some characters on the federal scene speaking up and not oh, you know, disparaging the truckers and Christine Anderson. We could have used a conservative politician who smelled blood in the water and acted LIKE A POLITICIAN against Trudeau. Then, as now, there were very few actual freedom-loving "conservatives" that stepped up for Canadian citizens when we were being literally pummeled by our government. Here is an example of what Ontario has become under "Conservative" Doug Ford. And there are many Canadians who will defend this. This abomination while many Canadians die waiting for critical medical care ("wait times"), die in hospital hallways, and cannot get a family doctor.

Now, I'm not trying to be a Debbie Downer, but I think Canadians have to understand that the Canada I grew up in is dead, and it's not going to be resurrected. Canadians are too wedded to their knee-jerk anti-Americanism to know what is good for them. I thought that this disgusting feature of Canadian life would finally die with the last of the Boomers, but now we have a brand new population of Wokestapo Youth and belligerent Muslims to take up the mantle, along with their general, default anti-Western and antisemitic positions. Canadians are also too wedded to socialized medicine to be able to comprehend that there are better ways to manage health care. These are lost causes. I love to be right, but I'd love to be wrong about all of the above.

However, despite the generally gloomy political landscape and future for Canada, we can and must still celebrate the victory of our very own Andrew Lawton who won the riding of Elgin-St. Thomas-London South and will soon be putting the esteemed initials MP after his name. We are proud of you, Andrew-godspeed in this new role!

~

As I was working on the last few bits of this column, arson jihad is still raging through Israel, and the fires began on Israeli Memorial Day. As a result, almost all of the Independence Day celebrations throughout the country have been cancelled. Three Palestinians have been arrested (so far). I guess the Palestinians love the land so much that they want to burn it to crisp and incinerate all the Jews in it as well. A real love story.

~

Lastly, respect and suspect everything you read and watch. Be careful out there! .

Have a good weekend and I'll see you in the comments!

~

North America:

Ottawa v G-d. This won't end well.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

Make it make sense.

Utter corruption and decadence. This is what causes the fall of empires.

Canada is not a free or serious country anymore. Sad.

~

Jews and Israel:

Good.

RIP David Horowitz

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

OH I SEE.

Nothing to see here.

~

Europe:

"Sweden's elder rape epidemic." Guess who the rapists are? Hint: not native-born ethnic Swedes. So again, if your government actually wanted the vulnerable elderly of your country to get raped and abused by violent, foreign-born migrant men, what exactly would it be doing differently? I'll wait. Interestingly, Sweden never had an "elder rape epidemic" before migrants invaded the country.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

"The hilarious meltdown of men who think they're women." This trans thing is extremely dark and predatory.

If your government wanted to actively destroy the fabric of your country, what would it be doing differently?

This seems fine.

~

Evil Kooks:

She didn't turn left. Death by DEI.

~

Human Grace:

How I found G-d in a terror tunnel.

Amazing.

This is absolutely incredible. Absolutely miraculous.

