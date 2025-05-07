Live Around the Planet: Wednesday May 7th

UPPESTDATE! If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, the action replay can be heard in full here.

~Yesterday was The Mark Steyn Club's eighth birthday, and I thank profoundly all those First Day Founding Members who opted to sign on for a ninth year. We hope, as this se'nnight proceeds, that our First Week Founding Members will want to do the same.

April from Illinois has the rare distinction to be one of our First Hour Founding Members. She writes:

When the club was introduced, I thought the idea was brilliant and said so in my joining comment. Eight years on, my opinion is unchanged.

We're glad to hear that from April. However, if in Illinois or elsewhere, you are inclined to disagree, do let us know your dissatisfactions in time for today's edition of our Clubland Q&A. I'll be taking questions from Steyn Clubbers live around the planet starting at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe.

Happy to take your thoughts on our anniversary or any of the other topics we've discussed in recent days. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. As much as we cherish our First Hour Founding Members, we love to hear from brand new Steyn Clubbers. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Bozeman, Yellowknife, Tunbridge Wells, Box Hill North and beyond. If you've joined this birthday week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Moscow; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 6am in Sydney and Melbourne; 8am in Auckland, and an even more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now...