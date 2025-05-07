Live Around the Planet: Wednesday May 7th

On May 8, 2025 at 8:12 am, Michael J. from Colorado wrote:
Dear Mark, I want to join the chorus of Anniversary Congratulations! Proud to be a Founding Member! First heard your voice on the Hugh Hewitt radio show many moons ago. Knew you were someone special from the very start. Read your books. Once sent you a note that I had thought they were a warning about the future, but that future was happening now right before my eyes!! Thank God Trump won the election! Him, his Team, the Congress better make the most of these next 4 years so we don't quickly slide back into utter madness! Stay Well, Take Good Care of Yourself, Mark!
On May 7, 2025 at 4:46 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote:
Amazing how the British screwed up things like the creation of Iraq and the Kasmir never ending dispute. They also picked Ottawa as our capital- a more frigid place hard to find. At the moment though the tulips are delightful thanks to the grateful Dutch.
Having met both the delightful Sammy Woodhouse and Samantha Smith on the recent cruise I can understand why you get so furious. But I am sure neither would wish you to have another heart attack. Stay safe, stay free.
On May 7, 2025 at 4:17 pm, James Fulford wrote:
I was looking for the original of your reference to "porn-obsessed cartoon" which is something I advise people NOT to Google and what I find is Simon Schama called you "see-obsessed" and you responded by crushing him.
Then Doug Sanders of the GLOBE said "Simon Schama is a genius, but his talent is wasted slapping down the bigoted porno-fictions of a cartoon character".
Of course there are no "fictions" involved.
On May 7, 2025 at 3:58 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote:
P.S. I am always happy to hear the
On the Town promo. I miss the musical
interludes during Q&A so much...
On May 7, 2025 at 3:47 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote:
The popular Russky joke is that throngs
of Russians always show up to Free Kashmir
demos because they don't know the difference
between Kashmir & cashmere & think expensive
sweaters are being given out.
Happy eight years & here's to many more!!
On May 7, 2025 at 3:45 pm, Wm. P. wrote:
Being among the 'Day After' set, I still think it a wise investment.
On May 7, 2025 at 3:44 pm, Juan Otero wrote:
I just updated my credit card so I am in good (I'm gonna say great, what the heck) standing in the club. I know Big Brother is watching and this is my way to tell him/her/whatever that I don't care....
Best to all Steyners.
On May 7, 2025 at 3:43 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote:
The last few years my bank account has seen better days but no matter how low my funds are I'm still here at Steynonline.
It's the one thing my wife lets me have.
On May 7, 2025 at 3:43 pm, John Frey wrote:
...I am re-up-ing with The Club this weekend. Live long and prosper, Mark!
On May 7, 2025 at 3:41 pm, Suzanne Reny wrote:
When you mentioned highlighting Kashmir on your song of the week my first thought was... Mark Steyn was featuring a Led Zeppelin song on his show and I missed it?!Hahaha. It's a joke, we know you don't favour the rock music from our youth on your show. Happy anniversary!
On May 7, 2025 at 3:38 pm, Judy Warner wrote:
Mark, I've discovered a couple of wonderful books that you might like to consider. One is The King's General by Daphne du Maurier. Goodreads accurately but incompletely says "The story is set during the English Civil War (1642-1646) and is narrated by Honor Harris, who reflects on her youth and the impact of the war on her family and community. The novel is notable for its rich historical detail and the original portrayal of its heroine, inspired by du Maurier's extensive research."
The other is Parnassus on Wheels by Christopher Morley, his first novel. It's a charming tale of a traveling bookstore, whose owner wants to sell it and finds a buyer in a farmer woman who wants more of a life.
On May 7, 2025 at 3:34 pm, Kelly Harbeson wrote:
Hope you are on the mend, Mark. What do your thoughts on Albertan Separation? I know you don't encourage them to throw in with us. Could Alberta actually be its own country and a better neighbor to the north than Canada has been?
On May 7, 2025 at 3:33 pm, Every Man Jack of Us wrote:
Congratulations on the 8th Anniversary. Are there any plans for new features or changes to the broadcast?
On May 7, 2025 at 3:32 pm, Dan Phillips wrote:
Hi Mark
Happy you are back from the cruise and able to conduct a Q and A.
One Shiloh Hendrix of Rochester MN used a bad racial word in the context of a child who is described as a 5 year old and autistic. Whether either of those descriptive attributes are true is not known but is treated as the TRUTH. It appears that this person stole something from the diaper bag of Ms. Hendrix and she called him on it using a racially derogatory term.
The usual suspects have ganged up on Ms. Hendrix-basically destroying her life, threatening all kinds of mayhem, including her death and the death of her baby.
A GiveSendGo campaign has raised over $500,000 in just a few days to help this lady attempt to recover what is left of her life.
Matt Walsh has offered a considered and insightful analysis of the incident and has brilliantly put it in context. But, here is a point he made-when was the last time a fund was raised to help combat the hideous destruction of a person for having said a bad word? Certainly not for Daniel Penny, who stood up to a deranged psycho on the NYC subway-threatening to kill people. Nor Luigi Mangione's victim, Brian Thompson who was killed in cold blood.
Is this a cultural turning point? Have people finally had enough of the multi-tiered system of justice in this country?
What is your take?
On May 7, 2025 at 3:23 pm, Sam Purell wrote:
Dear Mark--
I read recently about an incident in Italy in which a kindergarten class was taken to a mosque and taught how to pray toward Mecca. The parents seem to have signed permission slips, but whether they knew what their kids would be doing on the trip is not clear.
When things like this happen, to what extent do they happen because Westerners grow up with a heavily sanitized and curated version of other parts of the world? Can something be done to pierce that veil, or would Garry Trudeau consider more transparency to be "punching down"?
Keep up the good work.
On May 7, 2025 at 3:21 pm, Steve from Manhattan wrote:
Mark, Congratulations on the 8th birthday! Ad multos annos!
Every once in a while I go to the law firm website biography of one of the legion of big gun trial lawyers for Doctor Professor Michael E. Mann, PhD. As of today, Attorney Peter J. ("No Socks") Fontaine still lists, as his greatest ever professional accomplishment, the fact that "we secured a seven-figure jury verdict" for the great and mighty climate "scientist." (I am not sure how $5,000 is "seven-figure"—maybe if you add some tree rings.)
In any case, you recently hinted that the DC "Superior" Court judge may have done something in the case. Are there any developments?
On May 7, 2025 at 3:17 pm, Chris from Michigan wrote:
Given that essentially all of the co-called scientific predictions of disaster by climate alarmists have failed to materialize, might it not be possible to challenge US Federal funding to such alarmists on the basis of the First Amendment? Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, no?
On May 7, 2025 at 3:15 pm, Andrew Downunder wrote:
Australia's election produced another reduction for the major left and right parties - both around 30% on primary vote. Will we go the way of Europe with multi party governments? Maybe.
But the uni-party has thru preferential voting almost an iron grip on the seats - 32% of the vote leads to a landslide win with 90 of 150 odd seats when preferences are distributed.
But if 30% declines to 25% then a Farage type party could slip in unless the uni-party preferences each other to lock out the intruders...
(Which was done this election to kill off the Greens with 5 members being reduced to 0.
PREFERENTIAL VOTING
The last candidates is eliminated and his votes are distributed up as preferences (then repeat) until only 2 candidates are left.)
On May 7, 2025 at 3:11 pm, Bill Bradshaw wrote:
Dear Mark,
This is only my second year as a Steyn clubber and I am very pleased, much better than those other, higher priced streaming services.
Could you give us more detail about the Reform party's big wins in England? Look like mostly local elections, is that enough to bring down the two party system in the UK?
Thanks, Bill
On May 7, 2025 at 3:11 pm, Nick Russell wrote:
Hi Mark,
You have been very critical about Farage's gatekeeping. However perhaps that worked in his interest in the recent local election. Since a large section of the electorate have only the most peripheral interest in politics, his avoidance of controversy seems to have served him well. If he had made a stand on first principles and defended Tommy Robinson or been more vociferous on rape gangs and remigration he would have created a furore which would have disqualified Reform as a credible party for many. While I completely concur with you on your condemnation of Farage for his many human frailties, his long experience of politics and his astute understanding of the electorate have allowed him to forge a path to real political power. To get Reform across the finishing line he has to make some strategic sacrifices. Isn't that a price worth paying given the quality of our electorate?
On May 7, 2025 at 3:11 pm, Charlie Citrine wrote:
Mark, I'm sure you'll want to join me in congratulating Nigel Farage on Reform's superb showing in the UK local elections. Things are looking set fair for Nigel to be our next PM! But one thing worries me - could Ben Habib's "Integrity Party" snatch victory from his grasp? Why, I hear they've already amassed 700 members! Your thoughts.
On May 7, 2025 at 3:05 pm, Mark Lipniacki wrote:
Greetings Mark,
In that awkward meeting in the White House, there was a priceless moment when La Carney looked like an old maid who had been mortally offended by something terribly, terribly indelicate. They say that La Carney is a good Soros boy. For all that, La Carney is no ornament to any State.
Your thoughts?
On May 7, 2025 at 3:05 pm, George Pereira wrote:
Mark,
8 Years! Very Nice.
Marc Carney (no relation to Art Carney) meets with President Donald J Trump! and tells him to stop calling Canada the 51st state because it hurts his feelings.
President Donald J Trump's eyes light up like a kitten who has been given a catnip infused ball of yarn.
(if you're thinking of reading more nonfiction, may I suggest The Battle of Jutland by John Buchan. Richard Hannay's part in the battle has been long overlooked.)
On May 7, 2025 at 3:04 pm, Texas Optimist wrote:
The magnificent week of sun, sea, and civilizational decline was far better than I had imagined! The inspirational company of Steyn cruisers left me feeling surprisingly optimistic about our hopes of forging a post-Cold-War bastion of liberty in some parts of the world.
In "War of 1812: The Rematch" this Monday, regarding Canada as the 51st state you observed, "What started out as a mildly amusing bit of presidential "trolling" is now being discussed as next year's Donbass." And later, "I have no idea where this is headed, and if anyone can enlighten me I'd be happy to hear it."
Is this this explanation plausible?:
- As for Carney, he is taking this opportunity to butch-up, confront Trump, and hopefully build a bit of populist credibility with Canadian patriots.
- And Trump is reinforcing his flamboyant opening bid in the negotiation with the Canadian people; in which Trump aims to shake loose the Chinese Communist grip on Canada, as I believe you have suggested previously.
On May 7, 2025 at 3:02 pm, Elisa Angel wrote:
Mark, If you were chosen to be the Pope, which regnal name would you select? And why?
On May 7, 2025 at 3:00 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote:
Dear Mark:
Tomorrow marks my eight-year anniversary as a member of the Mark Steyn Club, and I look forward to the ninth (assuming the club hasn't been blacklisted by my credit card issuer). Your sane voice in a world growing increasingly more insane by the day is why I joined in the first place. Just one question. If the India-Pakistan tete a tete goes nuclear, will I get a refund for the coming years membership?
Thank you for all that you do and please keep yourself as healthy as possible!
Sincerely,
Scott Schertzer
Miami Beach
On May 7, 2025 at 2:59 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote:
Congratulations, Mark, on the anniversary of one of the best shows online these days. It is worth every penny (not that it costs that much) to be allowed the privilege of asking you a question, much like the oracle of Delphi.
I am wondering what your take is on events taking place in the UK now that there is some kind of war starting with India and Pakistan.
There are reports that "an India / Pakistan war has the potential to split Britain's state in two, and engulf its streets in sectarian violence," since the U.K. is home to about five million ethnic Indians and Pakistanis — and both groups are prone to riots, particularly against one another. "
Meanwhile, Labour MP Tahir Ali led a letter-writing initiative to lobby the British government to build an international airport in Mirpur — the region from where a majority of Pakistani rape-gang perpetrators come from.
Ali spoke alongside independent Gaza-obsessed MP, Ayoub Khan at a Pakistani community event in Birmingham, to demand the airport be built, while, in an act of "ethno-religious solidarity", Khan dismissed the rape gangs scandal as a "false right-wing narrative [...] done in order to sow division."
Of course the useless and disgusting police force are preparing for action by practicing their moves against mock rioters wearing Union flag t-shirts and apparel.
I don't think there is any coming back from all this.
On May 7, 2025 at 2:59 pm, Chris Davies wrote:
Mark,
I hope you are well.
Now that India vs Pakistan has escalated towards a hot war, how many Indians and Pakistanis can we British folks expect will return to their mother country to take up arms?
Or is the reality that we will providing asylum to millions?
I think we both know the answer but would welcome your vista.
Keep well Mark.
On May 7, 2025 at 2:58 pm, Greg Warren wrote:
Greetings Mark...
I was wondering if you would be good enough to add Central Western Time (GMT + 8:45) to your countdown of time-zones across His Majesty's increasingly dodgy dominions. Surely the 3/4 hour difference is enough to put Nepal in its place.
Failing that, I can only offer you the temptation of including metropoli such as Cocklebiddy, which must number Steyn Club members amongst its teeming hordes of prospectors, goannas and bushrangers.
For myself, I will be blissfully with Morpheus in one of those time zones for which you profess sorrow.