Mark Steyn

Kashmiri Songs

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

The first commander of the Pakistan Army, General Sir Douglas Gracey KCB, KCIE, CBE, MC & Bar, reviews troops of the 1st Bahawalpur Infantry during the 1947 Ind-Pakistani war.

ImageIf you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show covered a range of topics from the Indian Air Force strike on Pakistan to the catastrophe of "diversity". Click above to listen.

On this eighth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club, we were absolutely delighted to see our First Day Founding Members enthusiastically re-upping for a ninth year - and hope our First Week Founding Members will want to do the same as the week proceeds. Benjamin writes from North Carolina:

Congratulations Mr. Steyn. First day member and proud of it. Here's to many more to you and your crew.

From Illinois, Pamela says:

Second Day Founding Member here! Keep going strong, Mark, for as long as the good Lord allows!

One more from Mike in Toronto:

Congrats from another 1st-dayer, Mark.

I trace my lineage back to your brilliant National Post days, was thrilled to hear you on Rush, couldn't believe you successfully took down the tribunals in Canada, enjoyed the Happy Warrior columns back when I subscribed to NR and then simply had to support you in your free speech cause. Which remains ongoing, which continues to boggle the mind.

Your brilliant prescience has been somewhat depressing but the Great American Songbook work always brightens my day. Salute!

Thank you for all your kind comments, and thank you not only to First Dayers but to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

