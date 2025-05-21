Face Time at the White House

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show covered a range of topics from Trump and Ramaphosa to the Remigration Summit in Italy. Click above to listen.

During these eighth-birthday observances of The Mark Steyn Club, we were absolutely delighted to see our First Fortnight Founding Members enthusiastically re-upping for a ninth year - and hope our First Month Founding Members will want to do the same as May chunters along. Stefan Bucek, one of our American members, says:

Mark, happy 8th birthday to the club, and may the Lord give you the health and strength to celebrate many more! Has any consideration been given towards the development of a Mark Steyn Club app? Having one would group Club benefits in one place while avoiding the interruptions that come when my Internet browser gets used for something else. This would be a most welcome addition.

Thank you, Stefan. I confess, upon the advice of my doctors, I'm a bit out of it Internet-wise, and I didn't realise we didn't have an app. I have vague memories of asking for one, like, eight years ago, but maybe it's time to look into where it is. It's a bit like ordering from Boeing.

Oh, and thank you not only to our First Fortnighters but to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.