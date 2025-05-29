Greetings and thanks for being here to savor a new batch of Laura's Links.

Last week's column was filed before I heard the news of the murder of two, young, engaged employees of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. One was an American Jew; Sarah Milgrim, the other an Israeli Christian; Yaron Lischinsky. The murders were brutal and savage and are certainly not "just" a Jewish problem, or an "Israel" problem, or a "Zionist" problem. The penetration of Western countries by the nihilism of Palestinianism, generalized Islamic fundamentalism and jihadism and the partnership with the godless political left is an existential threat to the West. There will be more of this, and as Caroline Glick once wrote in the aftermath of the Gilad Shalit hostage "deal", we just don't know the victims' names yet. Do read this thoughtful, heartbreaking essay from Armin Rosen at Tablet Magazine on Yaron Lischinsky - he says everything a lot better than I could. May G-d avenge their murders.

On the theme of terrorism here in North America, I unfortunately feel that the next victims will most likely be Canadian. I've been talking about this for a long time and trying to warn people for a long time about what Canada has become, but it was certainly very clear over the weekend, when the Jewish community hosted its annual "Walk With Israel". Hamas supporters were permitted to surround the Jewish and gentile participants in the walk, a Jewish guy was the only person arrested, the Toronto Police Services beclowned themselves again. As Ezra Levant has said repeatedly: welcome to the new Canada. Canadians, and especially Jewish Canadians need to read the writing on the wall. I know I have.

~

There have been lots of updates right here at SteynOnline about Mark's various legal matters. In case you missed it, and want to get caught up, here's a good summary article from David Manney at PJMedia.

~

Before I sign off, I want to point you to this very interesting post on X that begins: "Something at work here is the bizarre international legal regime of today, which makes it basically impossible for Western countries to win wars". I would urge you to read the whole thing. There is something very, very dark and sinister about this phenomenon. There are evil humans out there, and there are "foxes in the vineyards" everywhere in the Western world.

Stay strong, be courageous.

Speak up, and fight.

Resist!

Do not go silently into the world they are building for us.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able.

~

North America:

Good.

"Why do you like racist laws?"

Feeding the crocodile. Pathetic.

This scam is bigger than Madoff. Will there be any consequences (or refunds to taxpayers)?

The writing's on the wall, eh?

Again, it's not "just" about the Jews. It's about civilization.

Make your bed and lie in it, Jake Tapper. This is on you and your disgusting, complicit Dud Media colleagues.

Elections have consequences.

Strange place. Should be razed to the ground.

SHOCKING NOT SHOCKING. Please explain to me why America "needs" Iraqi would-be "family honor" murderers.

Great interview. He is a HOOT.

~

Jews and Israel:

Mensch.

When I talk about the nation of Israel, i.e the Jewish people being "one", this is what we mean.

There are not two sides.

RELATED

Not all cultures are equal and some cultures are irredeemable. Utterly evil and irredeemable.

Globalizing Naziism

Interesting development. Big if true.

"There's a surefire way to know you're on the wrong side of history: you get praised by Hamas".

~

Jewish Wisdom:

'Tracht gut, vet zein gut.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Yes, we know.

Not all heroes wear capes.

RELATED

They should be discontinued for all humans, forever..

Good podcast from Bari Weiss with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. It has some really magnificent reflections on his conversion, at age 19, to Christianity. Well worth your time.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Behold: the glories of socialized medicine.

THIS SEEMS FINE

Gutless wankers. I think they deleted my response, which was that Manchester United is a men's soccer team with no balls.

~

Europe:

GOOD LUCK TO Y'ALL

~

Today in Satan:

Absolute evil.

~

Human Grace:

This is just lovely.

President Trump really is quite an extraordinary human.

One last act of generosity. RIP.

Douglas Murray on Joe Rogan, Hamas and the Moral Collapse of the West

Incredible.

