Molotov Man Meets Awareness-Raisers

Programming note: Mark gives a rare interview to his similarly defenestrated GB News comrade and Steyn Cruisemate Dan Wootton. Dan is one of the most energetic forces in broadcasting, and his Outspoken show goes from strength to strength. You can find his interview with your favourite "niche Canadian" over at Dan's Substack.

~From our regularly scheduled and faintly obnoxious "As I said twenty years ago" featurette. Me in The Daily Telegraph, December 20th 2005:

These days, whenever something goofy turns up on the news, chances are it involves a fellow called Mohammed. A plane flies into the World Trade Centre? Mohammed Atta. A gunman shoots up the El Al counter at Los Angeles airport? Hesham Mohamed Hedayet. A sniper starts killing petrol station customers around Washington, DC? John Allen Muhammed. A guy fatally stabs a Dutch movie director? Mohammed Bouyeri. A terrorist slaughters dozens in Bali? Noordin Mohamed. A gang-rapist in Sydney? Mohammed Skaf.

Since 2005, there may have been one or two additions to that glorious pantheon. Yesterday, in Boulder, Colorado, there was a mysteriously motiveless attack, in which a man lobbed Molotov cocktails at various ladies aged sixty-six and older:

NOW - Boulder Police Chief: "We're not calling it a terror attack at this point," "would be irresponsible" and "way too early to speculate motive." pic.twitter.com/0Bsal5YFbQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 1, 2025

The Boulder police chief is a chap called Stephen Redfearn, formerly the Department's chief LGBTQWERTY liaison. That's the Pride flag flying outside the Boulder courthouse above; as the mysteriously motiveless Molotov man rampages around with his cocktails, apparently undisturbed for a disturbing amount of time.

Might it be possible to get a vague tentative sense of possible motive by perhaps identifying the targets of the mysterious Molotov man? From NBC News:

As you know, expensively credentialed journalists are trained in headline-writing to replace long cumbersome descriptors with something punchier. If you want to make it big at NBC News, take out a long meandering confusing four-letter word such as J-E-W-S and replace it with something pithy and impactful like "Gaza-hostage-awareness marchers". Some of my best friends are Gaza-hostage-awareness marchers.

As it turns out, the mysteriously motiveless "Colorado man" who enjoys burning the flesh off Jewesses is one Mohamed Sabry Soliman:

BREAKING: Three senior DHS sources tell @FoxNews that the Boulder terror suspect is an Egyptian national in the U.S. illegally as a visa overstay who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration. I'm told Mohamed Sabry Soliman arrived at LAX on 8/27/22 on a B1/B2 nonimmigrant... — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 2, 2025

I doubt I could get my 2005 paragraph past a Fleet Street editor today, because we have spent twenty years importing many more Mohammeds, so one is obliged to be even more solicitous of their exquisitely tender sensitivities. Yet it really isn't very difficult: if you import more Mohammeds to your society, you will have more violence. As we used also to be able to say, Islam does not play well with others. Not quite twenty years ago, I put it this way in my 2006 bestseller America Alone:

Though there are many trouble spots around the world, as a general rule it's easy to make an educated guess at one of the participants: Muslims vs Jews in 'Palestine', Muslims vs Hindus in Kashmir, Muslims vs Christians in Africa, Muslims vs Buddhists in Thailand, Muslims vs Russians in the Caucasus, Muslims vs backpacking tourists in Bali, Muslims vs Danish cartoonists in Scandinavia. The environmentalists may claim to think globally but act locally, but these guys live it. They open up a new front somewhere on the planet with nary a thought.

Indeed. Since I wrote those words they have opened up multiple new fronts: Muslims vs schoolgirls in Southport, and now Muslims vs Gaza-hostage-awareness marchers in Colorado. As many Americans other than the Boulder police chief have noticed, yesterday's attack is the latest in what appears to be an accelerating trend: in April the home of the Jewish Governor of Pennsylvania was set alight while his family were inside; in May two employees of the Israeli Embassy were assassinated on the streets of Washington; and now, on the first day of Pride Month, horribly burned septuagenarian and octogenarian "awareness marchers" will be living what remains of their lives with the most brutal and disfiguring scars.

To be sure, two of those three attacks were perpetrated by non-Mohammeds. Because that is the most significant evolution since I made my observation of twenty years ago. Sixteen years ago - May 2009 - I noticed the "remarkable comity" between ethnic Europeans and incoming Muslims on one issue only: the iniquity of Israel, and Jews more generally. That pathology has now spread to America, which might strike older readers as even more remarkable - except that it too is an obvious consequence of demography: if you're a young American, the surging Muslim population is more visible on your college campus than the increasingly demographically irrelevant cohort of Jews. It is easier to string along with a "Free Palestine": most people want to be like most people. Young westerners are pre-assimilating with their future.

What might be the next evolution of this "remarkable comity"? Consider this scene from Paris last night:

In Paris, savages attack two defenseless young girls. pic.twitter.com/Cl3BIiJWfV — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) June 1, 2025

What's going on? Well, Paris-St-Germain, a footie club, won the UEFA Champions League final, so two people are dead and hundreds injured. Once upon a time, you needed English hooligans for that scale of carnage. But, in those days, the Millwall lads would stick it to West Ham over the soccer - or, at least, the relevant team allegiances. The PSG mob targeting two young girls seems more like lads seizing an opportunity for a Tahrir Square-style tournante - in other words, a more generalised pathology for which a football victory is mere pretext. Here is the president of the winning club, M Nasser Al-Khelaifi, with his star players:

And you're surprised they unfurl "FREE PALESTINE" banners at their matches?

That picture is the New France: no Frenchmen need be involved. My views on nationhood have simplified over this disastrous first quarter-century of the new millennium. Denmark is the nation where Danes live, Slovenia is the nation where Slovenes live. That's it: all the rest is bollocks that sets you on the path to societal suicide, not least the increasingly pathetic invocation of "values". Sorry, but, if you're still bleating about "values" in 2025, then you're part of the problem. For a start; "values" are the easiest thing to fake (ask Taqqiya mayor Sir Sadiq Khan) - until you no longer need to. And, in any case, "values" are the first thing to be discarded - see, inter alia, freedom of speech.

America, of course, has a different history - although not that different, until the ludicrous and ahistorical "nation of immigrants" bollocks sentimentalised immigration policy to self-destructive levels. The imposition of that wholly alien model on the conventional ethno-states of Europe has proved tragic, and very quickly. But, even in America, it has run up against its limits, as we saw in Colorado.

In Paris, they have advanced to the next stage: the nation's young people, especially in the cities, are increasingly Muslim, so the nation's youth culture is increasingly Muslim, and so are its attendant jubilations. Ask those two girls in Paris, if they're still alive. A seventeen-year-old boy in Dax is dead, stabbed as part of the festivities. Dax is half-an-hour south of Toulouse, where a decade ago I visited the Jewish school at which another Mohammed of the Day had just shot dead the rabbi and three young pupils, and where the remaining synagogues in town have had to be consolidated into one windowless edifice guarded 24/7 by French soldiers.

Diversity is our strength - but only until everyone's Muslim. The wanker Jews from the ADL and the Canadian Jewish Congress and their European equivalents championed mass Islamic immigration and set in motion the extinguishing of Jewish life in the west. But, as the girls in that car could tell you, a taste for Jew-killing quickly expands to targets of more general interest.

So cut out the "values" bleating and get real. If you're not in favour of "remigration", the remnants of your society are either going to be Muslim or living psychologically in that besieged Citroen.

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show on Jew-hate in Ireland.

Saturday brought a special edition of my weekend music show celebrating the composer Charles Strouse, and Rick McGinnis's movie date offering John Wayne in Island in the Sky. On Sunday Steyn's Song of the Week offered two contrasting Sunday songs six decades apart.

If you were too busy this weekend applying for a job as Chief Motive Investigator with the Boulder Police Department, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.