Live Around the Planet: Wednesday June 4th

~Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe. Lots going on in the world - but I have to say, as an ex-National Review-er myself, this struck a chord: .@oren_cass: "You are someone who was an intellectual first... You were writing for @NRO..."@VP: "I come here for free and you insult me. You call me an intellectual, remind me that I wrote for National Review — what an a**hole this guy is!" 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/fEMOYGf5Mg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 4, 2025 Meanwhile, all the important people, from Lindsey Graham (member of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise) to Dick Blumenthal (Senator Stolen Valour), seem to be in Ukraine... Thrilled to welcome Mike Pompeo @mikepompeo - former U.S. Secretary of State, at the Black Sea Security Forum 2025 in Odesa! A key voice on global affairs — and a true friend of Ukraine🇺🇸 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/D2UAck7kOO — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) May 31, 2025 On the other hand, in Canada His Majesty's Privy Council is celebrating Pride Season: June marks the beginning of Pride Season in Canada! This summer, 2SLGBTQI+ communities and allies will come together to spotlight the resilience, celebrate the talent, and recognize the contributions of 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Learn more: https://t.co/i6owStLxKS pic.twitter.com/Xk9Kqsfr1D — Privy Council Office (@PrivyCouncilCA) June 3, 2025 These two things - war and pride - are not unrelated, as we shall discuss. Happy to take your thoughts on the above or any of the other topics we've discussed in recent days. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Texas to Tunbridge Wells, Virginia to Victoria, Ottawa, Ontario to Ottawa, Kansas. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Moscow; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 6am in Sydney and Melbourne; 8am in Auckland, and an even more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now... On June 4, 2025 at 2:58 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: What do you think of a new Pride parade more oriented to family and a festival atmosphere being founded in Montreal to break with the original Pride parade. Even these people can't stand the degeneracy of what the Pride parade has become! On June 4, 2025 at 2:58 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Is "Pride Month" a distraction so we think "Pride Season" is brief? Doesn't the 2SLGBTQI+ propaganda machine churn 24-7+365days? Follow up: Is 2SLGBTQI+ a religion? On June 4, 2025 at 2:58 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: I sense a cosmic irony here. Every year we are treated to the raucous din of Pride Month, as if this is a progressive event. But isn't it existentially self defeating? The ultimate victory for the gay and lesbian communities would come if people didn't notice them, simply regarding them as part of the landscape. The only ones that seem to benefit from all the fuss are the agitators and "organizers". Wasn't it H. L. Mencken who quipped that all movements eventually become rackets? On June 4, 2025 at 2:58 pm, Mike Riddle wrote: I notice that the "Pride Season" announcement indicates "2SLGBTQI+". I understand the "2S" to mean "two spirit" which I've heard before, although I don't know what it is...don't want to know, for that matter. What I am curious about though, is why the 2S is now at the front of the line. Hasn't it always been LGBTQWERTY until now? Why the change? Have the L's lost status? If so, why? Just curious. Also, didn't this "pride" stuff start as a day? Then it was a week, and then it became a month. Now it's a season. What to make of that? On June 4, 2025 at 2:58 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Hello Mark, hope the day finds you well.

Secretary of defense Pete Hegseth has decided to rename the USS Harvey Milk,

What was the criteria for having a navy ship named after him?

Having served in the navy?

Being dishonorably discharged?

Having won elected city office?

Being influential in a social movement?

The running joke among many who served in the army, marines and Air Force is that the navy is associated with homosexuality.

I served in the navy years ago on a submarine and one of the first jokes is a homosexual one.

Many guys I knew who served told me they wouldn't serve in the navy because they didn't want to be made fun of like that.

I'm not usually one to rename things but the navy really needs to be associated as a tougher unit.

Not a bunch of limp wristed people sailing the seas. On June 4, 2025 at 2:59 pm, Larry Jordan wrote: Anything to say about the left-media sob story in USA Today and elsewhere bemoaning the fate of the Boulder terrorist's family? Quelle horreur! On June 4, 2025 at 3:00 pm, Patrick Hayes wrote: Hi Mark,

I have a question I've been meaning to ask for some time. Who performs the wonderful version of "Canadian Sunset" that Andrew Lawton uses as his outro music when he hosts the show. I've tried to find it online without success.

I was on your recent Mark Steyn Cruise and had a fantastic time. It's s just so good to meet like minded people from all over the planet. On one evening I was lucky enough to sit next to the fabulous Scott Schertzer from Miami for dinner. He suggested that if I used the phrase " What say you" this might increase my chances of having my question read out. What say you? Regards Patrick Hayes , Melbourne. On June 4, 2025 at 3:02 pm, Robert wrote: Mark, Any comments on the Polish election? On June 4, 2025 at 3:04 pm, Glen Flint wrote: Hi Mark, Sonya and I really enjoyed the Mark Steyn Cruise to Spain and Portugal. The weather was perfect and we got there before the lights went out on the Iberian Peninsula. Thanks to Steve from Manhattan who acted as our tour guide and doorman while we toured Windsor Castle. We're looking forward to next year's cruise which, by October 2026, may be departing our 51st state. We've been shopping at the Steyn Store looking for some MILF paramilitary gear to round out our ensemble on the Queen Mary 2 but haven't been able to locate the correct aisle. I was attempting to flesh out the acronym and thought these were the best of the bunch, as evaluated by ChatGPT.

1. Mark's Insouciant Liberation Front – Best for satire, humor, and personal branding. (It's hilarious because I blame you for bringing insouciant to my attention.) 2. Mark's Indigenous Liberation Front – Best for serious political signaling (but riskier). (GhatGPT doesn't appear to realize that the English are Indigenous to England.) 3. Mark's International Liberation Front – Safe and conventional. (Could work with your Che Guevara themed T-Shirts) 4. Mark's Interlocutory Liberation Front – Too abstract and detached. (But it does have a certain appeal.) ChatGPT analyzed your oeuvre and suggested Mark's Incessant Lawfare Foundation which nicely sums up the last 13 years in the septic tank of DC Justice, the Canadian Human Rights Commission, CRTV - your jurisdiction here, and the Offal Communists at Ofcom. What are your thoughts? We think MILF merchandise would be a great addition to the Mark Steyn Store! Glen and Sonya On June 4, 2025 at 3:05 pm, Jeff Estes wrote: Hi Mark,

Would like to hear your thoughts on the recent Dutch government developments, and the chances of Geert Wilders being chosen PM.

Thanks,

Jeff On June 4, 2025 at 3:08 pm, Chris from Michigan wrote: Hi Mark, I have a question that's part political and part cultural. Why can't the left "meme"? Is it that they don't have a sense of humor? After the collapse of the "TACO" fiasco, I agree with JD Vance when he observed that we have the lamest opposition ever. On June 4, 2025 at 3:10 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark, I hope you are well. Following the collapse of the coalition in the Netherlands which was overdue but better late than never, I understand they have taken in another 130,000 immigrants against a population of 9M in the past year. By any measure, that is unsustainable. And then there's Canada. Population 40M taking in over 825,000 immigrants in the first quarter of 2025 and wearing it like a badge of honour. Is there a race on to be the first country to implode itself with uncontrolled immigration? This truly is clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right territory. Keep well Mark. On June 4, 2025 at 3:12 pm, Simon Foster wrote: Hi Mark,

I have recently returned from a holiday in Montenegro, where the majority of the fellow holidaymakers were from countries like Poland, Hungary and Serbia. I was extremely impressed with all the people - well put together families with married parents, with Christian values and a strong sense of culture and identity. Do you think there is something in the fact that these countries have actually experienced Communism / authoritarianism, understood its evils and come out the other side, where as we in the West just continue to be so ignorant and blind to the consequences of the now largely completed Long March Through the Institutions. Thanks On June 4, 2025 at 3:20 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark: Whether it be war, immigration, wokeness or all the other ills we suffer in the West, is there any longer a way out? Are the enormous bureaucracies that have subsumed our democracies capable of making the necessary changes even if they wanted to? Plato's Cycle of Regimes has it that what will inevitably follow a democracy is tyranny, the rule by a single oppressive leader. Do you agree with the ancient Greek philosopher? Would it take a tyrant to extricate us from the current morass and revitalize our civilization? And, if so, are you up to the task? Sincerely, Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach On June 4, 2025 at 3:23 pm, Owen Morgan wrote: What is Keir Starmer for? Whom does he represent? It's plainly not the British people (and I don't suppose he's ever even heard of Northern Ireland.) On June 4, 2025 at 3:27 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Greetings, Mark- hope all is well with you. My question concerns geo-engineering, a topic which many still consider to be a "conspiracy theory." Well we all know or have come to find out, that today's conspiracy theory is tomorrow's fact of life. Anyway, I live in NY about 50 miles north of the island of Manhatto and our weather today which should be bright and summery is quite hazy and hot. We have been told that the haze is coming from a combination of wild fires in Canada as well as a dust storm that originated in the Sahara desert and it's a commentary on the times we live in that neither explanation seems to be far fetched. I myself continue to notice chem trails (NOT condensation trails) all day every day in our NY skies. I assume they are poisoning us by air now that the CVD didn't do the job. Any thoughts you might have about this fake weather situation would be appreciated by this loyal fan. On June 4, 2025 at 3:31 pm, Paul Courtney wrote: Dear Mark Steyn: I still visit NRO daily, can tell you it was very compassionate regarding Js. Comey's book tour/nervous breakdown. One article. Hey, why dwell on the fact that ex-republicans with long loyalties to the Clintons who rose to the top of our law enforcement agencies turn out to be mental midgets. Currently, NRO hasn't yet noticed fine reporting by Margot Cleveland and Federalist on Sen. Grassley's long slog exposing FusionGPS and the Ohrs (were Nellie and Bruce Ohr ex-republicans, too?). Seems the mighty Durham (I envy your echo chamber) did not know FBI could hide all the info it wanted with a keystroke. Here's my question- can you please stay on this story and report if/when Durham comments on whether this is news to him? Only you can say his name with such effect. On June 4, 2025 at 3:35 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: I keep hearing that bill gates intends

to give away all his billions to poor

Africans & shut down his foundation. It seems a case of the proverbial good

intentions paving roads, considering

how much harm he's already done to

the Africans ~ & the world at large.

Do you suppose the Africans will

survive gates' do-goodism? On June 4, 2025 at 3:39 pm, Frank Gallenstein wrote: Hi Mark Has the Big BB and Trump's efforts to abolish the debt limit given you pause? I'm fed up with much of what he's doing with the exceptions of immigration, restrictions on abortions and other social issues. I am particularly disgusted with him trashing some of the better representatives like Massie. On June 4, 2025 at 3:42 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

I've looked up the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise and who has been given the award for oh so special service to The Ukraine.

In no particular order some of the recipients:

Fidel Alejandro Castro

Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein or, if you prefer, عبدالله الثاني بن الحسين‎

Bohdan Andrew Futey (Senior Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claim)

Yury Mikhailovich Luzhkov (mayor of Moscow from 1992 to 2010)

Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State.

Jacques Chirac, President of France from 1995 to 2007

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European commission since 2019

Muhammad bin Salman-Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Since December 2023

Mark Rutte, former Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Secretary General of NATO,

Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom

Donald Tusk

Pavel Romanovich Popovich (Soviet cosmonaut)

Zbigniew Brzezinski

Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar al-Gaddafi

Mohammed Yasser Abdel Rahman Abdel Raouf Arafat al-Qudwa al-Husseini

Boris Nikolayevich Yeltsin

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela

Lindsey Graham (Third Class!)

Personally, The Medal for Irreproachable Service would be my first choice. On June 4, 2025 at 3:45 pm, Nancy wrote: Lindsey Graham, Richard *Dick* Blumenthal, Mike Pompeo. All the important people...Mark, you use these words. I do not believe these words mean what you think they mean (sarcasm squared) ;-D On June 4, 2025 at 3:49 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: I love Marquis de Lafayette!

Thank you for the delightful

historical tidbit! A desperately needed respite

from the Jew hate/slaughter du

jour. On June 4, 2025 at 3:53 pm, Gabriel Garcia Moreno wrote: Hi Mark, your former colleague Nigel Farage remains ascendant in UK politics, according to the bookmakers is favourite to be our next Prime Minister. With the Tories and Labour competing to outdo each other in alienating the mainstream public, are we witnessing a terminal decline of the two party system or merely the latest incarnation of an SDP pretender which will melt away in hubris? On June 4, 2025 at 3:58 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Did you see any clips from that

Israeli UN speech, calling out

all the countries that are now

Judenrein? Egypt, Syria, et. al.

all had huge Jewish communities.

With Syria now more acccessible,

the Jews have been documenting

the old synagogues, cemeteries,

& neighborhoods ~ not to mention

the more recent Eli Cohen files,

which are a treasure trove all their

