Farandoles and Seguidillas

On the Town Serenade Radio Episode Fifty-Eight

June 7, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15369/farandoles-and-seguidillas On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we celebrate Georges Bizet and Nancy Sinatra. Plus: a cavalcade of Non-Stop Number Ones, and a rare touch of reggae. To listen to the programme, simply click here and log-in. ~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's special on the great Broadway composer Charles Strouse. From Peter, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club who's just re-upped for a ninth year: Jay-Z on Serenade Radio - that must be a first! ...could have put him under the baleful eye of the Serenade Radio's Standards and Practices Committee! Anyway - another great episode. No matter what one's feelings on the film versions of Annie or being over-exposed to 'Tomorrow', it is hard not to be moved by the simple Martin Charnin piano version of 'Maybe'. Plus 'Born Too Late', 'Once Upon A Time'.. a great tribute. This series is as good as anything Mark has done. Glad I have jumped on board for another year. Linda Powers, a Kansas Steyn Clubber, is inclined to agree: What a program! Thank you, Mark; I love everything in this set, 'Once Upon a Time' by Strouse makes my heart sing. A lot of takers for that version of "Once Upon..." - among them Teresa Maupin: Strouse's performance of 'Once Upon a Time' was very poignant. Beautiful and sad all tangled up together. Wonderful show - thank you! Irene, a First Weekend Founding Member, says: Dear Mark:

Every week, I so look forward to your On the Town on Serenade Radio. This week's piece was especially fine -- I loved every bit of it, but especially hearing Charles Strouse sing 'Once Upon a Time'. Thank you for all the lovely music and commentary you bring to us with this program. Take care. Irene's fellow First Weekender, Josh Passell, writes: It was such a wonderful and moving show, I definitely wanted to hear it again. The bad news is that I cried eight times instead of four. My honest answer to the question what did I get up to this weekend, would be that I sobbed to the score of Annie. Twice. While weeding my tomatoes. Not that anyone would be surprised. From Alison Castellina, an English Steyn Clubber: How edifying to find out that musicals are composed to give an hour of light relief to the suffering. I always thought they were for the fortunate and superficial (just joking), but since I used this programme to keep me going while scrubbing the floor, I should have known. How wise of Copland to tell Charles Strouse the truth (and how rare). As for recordings made 40 years ago presumably using hefty recording kit and tapes in well marked boxes kept in the attic, MS was showing his usual foresight. . From Mike in Florida: Glad to hear the Charles Strouse replay, Bye Bye Birdie being a fave musical. While we're remembering musical greats, Johnny Mathis played his final show a couple of weeks ago, capping a 70 year, 375 million records sold career! Thanks Mark for bringing us those who have given us the gift of song and your endless knowledge and insight. And one more, from Gary Alexander on the West Coast: A great Strouse perspective -- especially with his 97th birthday falling on your next show date, June 7. I loved his elderly and quite emotional reading of his song of youthful memories, 'Once Upon a Time' (Sinatra and Jenkins, too), and his comment to you about he and Lerner jawing about those two X-rated topics, sex and TAXES, since nearly all his hit shows came during times of 70% or higher top tax rates. Which brings up a question: Do you think the Strouse & Adams theme to 'All in the Family' ('Those Were the Days') brought them more taxable royalties than any of those great Annie, Birdie and other hits? If so, I'm glad they had A Lof ot Living to Do, to near 97 and over 100, respectively. ~On the Town is Steyn's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe or 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here. As you know, Mark is a great believer in old-school appointment listening, and loves the way Serenade's Saturday schedule flows through the day. However, we appreciate that many potential listeners are, at the appointed hour, shampooing the cat. So, as a bonus for Steyn Club members, we post On the Town at SteynOnline every weekend. You can find all our previous shows here. We do enjoy your comments on our weekend programming. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, as we commence our ninth year, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio at its regular times next weekend: Saturday 5pm London time/12 noon New York Sunday 5am London time/9pm Los Angeles © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

