Live Around the Planet: Wednesday June 11h

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet.

Lots going on in the world - especially if you're in Los Angeles County, or even in Ballymena, where loyalists and republicans, Prods and Papists, are agreed on one thing only: they're sick of immigrants raping their children.

Back in London, on the other hand, it's business as usual. Nigel Farage's Reform party has a new chairman, one David Bull:

It appears he has already stumbled, stating that 'immigration is the lifeblood of this country, it always has been'.

This is bollocks. These days, more people move to the United Kingdom in a single year than did in the millennium following the Norman Conquest of 1066. So the chairman was obliged to go on GB News and clarify his remarks by saying "we are an island of immigrants and we need to be mindful of that".

Don't look to an opposition that accepts Uniparty framing on existential issues to save you.

Happy to take your thoughts on the above or any of the other topics we've discussed in recent days.

