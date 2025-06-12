Carney Games

Greetings one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

As usual there's plenty to talk about. I'll let you know right from the outset that there's plenty of really heartwarming stories percolating for you in the Human Grace section. So if I talk about truly disgusting and depressing stories right here up and up front, don't sweat it! You will recover by the time you get to the end of the column.

So let's start with the really, really, really crappola stuff first. The current Prime Minister of Canada; the useless, Librano elitist, control freak kook named Mark Carney, has announced that "all Canadians "must come together" around the values of Eid: "These are Muslim values. These are Canadian values".

I'm sorry WHAT?!?!?!??! What the actual fresh hell is this, you ask?

Well, let me explain it to you slooooooooooowly. Canada is basically worse than a third world sh&thole in so very many ways. I have been talking about it for years, and warning people what was coming our way, but now we have the Prime Minister making it pretty obvious so everyone with at least half a functioning brain should REALLY PAY ATTENTION. He's telling you what your future is going to be here in Canada. I tried to warn you but people don't want to listen and obviously they revert to the tried and true math is hard defence mechanism.

When people tell you what they are, who they are, and what they want to do to you, you really should pay attention.

If you want a little more evidence of how bad things are in Canada, let me point you to this story, which pretty much raised my blood pressure to the boiling point and unleashed my very most unfiltered self on X. Apparently, there are Canadian judges who feel that it is ok to have a "relatively modest" collection of child pornography, and that possessing such material does not merit a jail sentence. It's JUST A MODERATE AMOUNT OF EVIDENCE OF DEMONIC POSSESSION. No big deal, right?

And if the "journalists" at CTV were not such absolutely lazy partisan hacks, repulsively craven intellectual sloths and completely devoid of proper investigative curiosity, they would have found, and reported that this kook judge really has a soft spot for terrible, terrible humans and habitually seems to side with the wicked. It took me less than five minutes of research to find the evidence of that. OK. Getting a little too worked up about this story, so we'll move on.

~

Second to last: I love Roseanne. She is a real Eshet Chayil (Woman of Valour). Funny, sassy, ballsy, the whole package. If you haven't listened to her podcast, you really should. It's great. But please, definitely listen to this episode with James Lindsay. It was fabulous. Funny and also packed with lots of excellent information and all kinds of Torah and historical tidbits and deep thoughts. Great stuff. I laughed my Zionist tuchus off at some of the bits.

~

Lastly, a shout out, a big thank you to the one and only G-d in Heaven, for directly answering one of my prayers, for all the blessings of my life and most recently for guiding me and Mr. C to a very, very smart, respectful and highly informed physician who gave us some incredibly helpful information about one of my disabled son's issues and lifted a huge weight off of my shoulders.

Thank you, HaShem, or "TY HaShem" as the kids say.

Now go forth and have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

This seems fine.

"The Cruelty of Canada's Euthanasia Regime". I think it's demonic, not "just" cruel.

VIBE SHIFT.

SEEMS NICE.

Ain't socialized medicine grand?

This seems fine.

"He Set A Holocaust Survivor On Fire For Allah".

VDH interviews David Mamet.

Welcome to the new Canada. RELATED.

ALSO RELATED.

Who is behind the LA riots?

Good. Y'all better get as much as you can done while Trump is in office.

~

Israel and Jews:

How the media manufactured the Gaza "genocide".

SHOCKING! Not.

An interview with Bat Ye'or.

The kids are alright.

Hey Greta, there aren't two sides. These selfie psychos actually used the word "kidnapped" to describe the treatment they got from Israel. Their lives are animated by a pathological and demonic hatred of Jews, America and the West. Pathetic. I think Israel handled the scene very well by handing out sandwiches and denying them all the photo opps. The best part was how the Israelis put Greta on an El Al flight, wrapped in a blue ribbon right next to the toilet-where she belongs, like the low IQ EuroTrash turd that she is.

An October 8th Jew writes to an October 6th Jew.

Cool.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

OK, sure, Dr. Dhimmi.

Yes, it is this bad. Britain doesn't deserve Jews anymore.

Ireland is screwed.

This seems fine.

~

Down Under:

Things seem totally fine in Australia. Totally fine.

~

Europe:

Yay Denmark.

~

Human Grace:

He said in sickness and in health and he meant it.

"The cost of bringing my friend joy was 20 minutes of YouTube research".

Heartbreaking: "it's really a struggle to wake up every day knowing that ur not allowed to live ur life like every human being on earth, or at least like ur brother. Again thank you for sharing our stories".

Every life matters.

"Having more stuff won't make you happy".

"Tell him it's from a US Marine".

