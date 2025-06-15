Happy Father's Day to all our listeners around the world. This special audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show presents a few Father's Day moments down the years from the various iterations of our show, featuring poems, songs and reminiscences on the theme, by everybody from Dame Vera Lynn to a neighbour of Mark's in New Hampshire.
Click above to listen.
The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here. For those members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to the Steyn Show or our series of audio adventures Tales for our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).