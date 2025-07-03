Life is a hike.

Hello again and thank you very much for tuning in for another fresh batch of Laura's Links.

The dust has settled a little bit from the "12 Day War" and things have remained relatively quiet in that part of the world. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran seems to be holding and there are all kinds of rumours floating around about the Abraham Accords, negotiations between Israel, America and Hamas among others. But really, anyone who tells you that they know exactly, or even almost exactly how this is all going to play out, is totally full of crap. The situation is a powder keg and still very fluid and the vast majority of people in all of these countries and in all of our countries know precious little about what is being negotiated. There's just vibes, predictions and rumours right now and a lot of chatter.

This is not a brag, but I do read a tremendous amount every week in preparation for this column and also just because I'm a reader – and a really fast one at that. Everyone has their superpowers and that's one of mine. So, given the quantity that I read, and the incredibly high quality of some of the writing that is out there, I inevitably run into articles and essays that I either wish I had written myself, or kind of wish I could "frame" because it is said so well. Sometimes I feel like the writer has either read my mind or we are in some kind of groovy synchronicity situation – even if only in my own brain!

I came across two such articles this week. Both were re-printed in a weekly collection of articles that are published before Shabbat and distributed in synagogues for Shabbat reading. This is one of them, and this is the other. I've put them both up top because they are a pretty good reflection of where I'm at in terms of big picture Jewish thinking.

Life is challenging. It is, as put below in one of the "Human Grace" links, "a hike". Ups and downs. Valleys and peaks. Lengthy terrain. Bumps. Winds. Foreign territory.

We are thrown curve balls all the time. We must, as a wise nurse told me when my son was fighting for his life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, understand that we humans can make all the plans we want for life, and then understand that we have to throw them out the window. Sometimes getting through an hour is hard, and sometimes getting through a day or a week or month can be excruciating. Sometimes it's years. But even the darkest days are made up of only 24 hours, and the sun does come out in the morning.

The antidote to darkness is light. The answer to despair is leaning more into faith and understanding that you have a purpose in the world and that you have very specific gifts that were given to you by the Creator and a limited time to use them here on Earth. When you figure out what you are meant to do in this world, and you start doing it, you feel peaceful and you feel grateful and blessed.

The answer to antisemitism is being more Jewish. That's my answer. It's the only answer.

So, in keeping it really Jewy as always, if there's sufficient interest among Mark Steyn Club members, I will start to share a little more about living Jewishly, some slightly more personal things, including observance of the Sabbath and various mitzvot (commandments) and holidays. This is clearly part of my mission on earth.

Feel free to chime in, and I'll gauge the appetite for this in the comment section.

Have a great weekend!

North America:

Israel and Jews:

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Iran:

Islam:

The Formerly Great Britain:

Palestinians:

Kooks 'N' Trans:

Human Grace:

