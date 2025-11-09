Global Take-Out

Welcome to Part Ten in our new audio adaptation of a favourite book among SteynOnline readers: America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It, in the run-up to its twentieth anniversary.

As our American readers will be aware, for some reason Kevin Roberts, the head honcho of the Heritage Foundation, decided that Nick Fuentes was the hill to die on. Donors and staff objected, so Mr Roberts has spent the ensuing days blaming and firing his speechwriter and attempting to finesse his original position - whether successfully or not is as yet unclear.

Think-tank world is not my world, especially when I am thousands of miles away and under heavy medication. But I had a vague memory of having once spoken at the Heritage Foundation, which, upon investigation, proved to be correct. Here I am in Washington DC in January 2007:

I think that is correct: we don't really need an enemy because we're losing to ourselves. That's been true for two decades but the chickens are coming home to crow: see Tuesday's election night.

We shall talk more about this in the days ahead, but, on this weekend's episode of America Alone, I have some thoughts from twenty years ago on the reductive nature of what was then spoken of as "globalisation" - which boiled down to a reductive cheeseburger imperium:

Which globalization is shaping the world? The movies or the madrassahs? Burger King or Burqa King? Big Macs or Big Mo..?

I think we all know the answer to that. As I continued:

At the dawn of the 21st century, Marshall McLuhan's global village is finally within reach: the Yanks run the diner, the Chinese the health clinic and the Saudis the church. From America's point of view, that doesn't seem the best deal.

A decade-and-a-half after I wrote those words, we all got a lesson in what Chinese control of public health means for core liberties.

