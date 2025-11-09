The Man from Canada

Welcome to Part Ten of our current Tale for Our Time - Agatha Christie's detective yarn The Murder on the Links. In our ninth year of audio adventures, this is only our third venture into the Christie oeuvre, but listeners seem to be enjoying it. Melissa Ward, a California Steyn Clubber, was struck by this line, applied by Captain Hastings to a cocky young detective from the Sûreté in Paris:

'He was fully alive to his own importance.' I'll remember that quotation. I often witness it.

Indeed. Mrs Christie is not a writer often quoted for memorable lines, but she has her moments.

In tonight's episode there is a stunning revelation about the murder victim:

"Did he ever say anything at all about a secret?" "Not that I can remember. But, for all that, there was a mystery about him. I've never heard him speak of his boyhood for instance, or of any incident prior to his arrival in South America. He was a French Canadian by birth, I believe, but I've never heard him speak of his life in Canada. He could shut up like a clam if he liked."

A Canadian with a shadowy past? Say no more.

