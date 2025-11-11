Image

Mark Steyn

Slowly I Turned...

A Clubman's Notes: The Murder on the Links

https://www.steynonline.com/15713/slowly-i-turned

Santiago: a red herring?

Image

Just ahead of Episode Twelve of The Murder on the Links, thank you again for your kind comments about this caper and our other Tales for Our Time. For some listeners, this namecheck and its many reprises stood out:

In unison, the magistrate and the commissary exclaimed 'Santiago.'

Which prompted Israel, an Israeli Steyn Clubber, to write:

And my perverse mind said 'Slowly I turned, step by step...'

Israel is channelling either the Three Stooges with Niagara Falls, or Milton Berle with Buffalo, or Abbott & Costello with Pokomoko, or any one of a dozen other vaudevillian variants. He will be interested to hear that, in tonight's installment of Agatha Christie's detective yarn, Hercule Poirot is beginning to weary of the routine:

"But Mr. Renauld's letter? It distinctly mentions a secret and Santiago?"

"Undoubtedly there was a secret in M. Renauld's life—there can be no doubt of that. On the other hand, the word Santiago, to my mind, is a red herring, dragged continually across the track to put us off the scent. It is possible that it was used in the same way on M. Renauld, to keep him from directing his suspicions into a quarter nearer at hand. Oh, be assured, Hastings, the danger that threatened him was not in Santiago, it was near at hand, in France."

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Mark read Part Twelve of The Murder on the Links simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. For more details, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Mark will be hosting Part Thirteen of The Murder on the Links right here tomorrow evening.

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Demographics is Everything
  2. Winning the War, Losing Your Country
  3. Brave in Brum
  4. The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
  5. If You Can Make It There...

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

 

Image

Image

Image

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.