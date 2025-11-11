Just ahead of Episode Twelve of The Murder on the Links, thank you again for your kind comments about this caper and our other Tales for Our Time. For some listeners, this namecheck and its many reprises stood out:

In unison, the magistrate and the commissary exclaimed 'Santiago.'

Which prompted Israel, an Israeli Steyn Clubber, to write:

And my perverse mind said 'Slowly I turned, step by step...'

Israel is channelling either the Three Stooges with Niagara Falls, or Milton Berle with Buffalo, or Abbott & Costello with Pokomoko, or any one of a dozen other vaudevillian variants. He will be interested to hear that, in tonight's installment of Agatha Christie's detective yarn, Hercule Poirot is beginning to weary of the routine:

"But Mr. Renauld's letter? It distinctly mentions a secret and Santiago?" "Undoubtedly there was a secret in M. Renauld's life—there can be no doubt of that. On the other hand, the word Santiago, to my mind, is a red herring, dragged continually across the track to put us off the scent. It is possible that it was used in the same way on M. Renauld, to keep him from directing his suspicions into a quarter nearer at hand. Oh, be assured, Hastings, the danger that threatened him was not in Santiago, it was near at hand, in France."

