November 12, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15716/cherchez-la-femme Just before tonight's episode of The Murder on the Links, thank you for all your comments about this caper and our other Tales for Our Time. Fran, a First Weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, says: 'A Canadian with a shadowy past? Say no more.' I got a good laugh from this line, Mark. Agatha Christie is good entertainment served up as a palette cleanser here from the wonderful but exceedingly depressing, currently being read, America Alone. Every now and then it's good to hear something that refreshes the brain, in other words, not too taxing on my grey matter. Really enjoying just unwinding with it at the close of a busy day. Thank you, Fran. In tonight's installment of Mrs Christie's Hercule Poirot outing, Captain Hastings finds his vivacious music-hall acrobat somewhat elusive: I felt rather at a loose end after Poirot had left me. I strolled down the beach, and watched the bathers, without feeling energetic enough to join them. I rather fancied that Cinderella might be disporting herself amongst them in some wonderful costume, but I saw no signs of her. I strolled aimlessly along the sands towards the further end of the town.... I soon found the Hôtel du Phare, a very unpretentious building. It was annoying in the extreme not to know the lady's name and, to save my dignity, I decided to stroll inside and look around. Probably I should find her in the lounge. Merlinville was a small place, you left your hotel to go to the beach, and you left the beach to return to the hotel. There were no other attractions. Ah, but the only attraction he wishes to see he cannot. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Mark read Part Thirteen of The Murder on the Links simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here. If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. For more details, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Steyn will return for Part Fourteen of The Murder on the Links right here tomorrow evening. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

