Erin Go Judenrein

~In idle moments on our shows, I occasionally warble the presidential campaign song from the 1931 Gershwin musical Of Thee I Sing:

Wintergreen for President!

Wintergreen for President!

He's the man the people choose

Loves the Irish and the Jews!

That's a more fractious coalition than you might think. Across the sea in Erin itself, the Irish do not love the Jews. But they used, publicly, to moderate their hostility into mere antipathy. Not anymore. In Dublin it is now proposed to rename Herzog Park in Rathgar - a neighbourhood I know rather well. Herzog Park honours Chaim Herzog, born in Belfast, raised in Dublin, educated at my dad's school. He was called to the bar in London and subsequently became President of Israel. His father - known as "the Sinn Féin rabbi" - was a friend of my great-uncle's, but the son, upon the outbreak of war, volunteered with the British Army, was among the first Allied troops to enter Germany, and helped capture Himmler.

Still, I doubt anyone on Dublin City Council cares one way or the other about Chaim Herzog. What matters is that his son, Isaac Herzog, is the current President of Israel. So, under the new proposal, the name would be changed from Herzog Park either to Free Palestine Park or Gaza Park. Amusingly, the Shinners say the park needs a new moniker because Chaim Herzog was involved with terrorism - and we can't have that, can we?

🚨Dublin City Council Anti-Semitism Exposed🚨 Are you having a laugh? Sinn Féin – the political wing of the IRA – claims they want to rename Herzog Park not because Chaim Herzog was Jewish, but because he "was involved in terrorism". Over 3,500 people died during the IRA's... pic.twitter.com/82ZcHbgQSS — Phelim McAleer (@PhelimMcAleer) December 2, 2025

Alas, this gleeful up-yours to the head of the Zionist Entity has been temporarily nixed on a technicality. The Roscommon Herald reports:

A proposal to rename a park in Dublin named after an Israeli president is not "legally sound", the city council has heard. Lord Mayor Ray McAdam said regulations under legislation governing place names, which was changed in 2019, have not yet been made and "therefore there is currently no legal basis" for holding a ballot on the park's name.

So someone has leaned on the Lord Mayor to say look, this is all a bit crude and brazen. Could you try something subtler, like renaming it "Grand Mufti Park" or "Yasser Arafat's Rent Boys Park"?

North of the border, one notices how smoothly the Irish Question adapts to the wider west's "Palestinian" fetish. Along the "peace walls" of Belfast, the Union Flag flies with the Star of David, while the Irish tricolour flies with the "Palestinian" banner.

Given the IRA's long cosiness with Islamic terrorism, that may just about fly re foreign policy. But, on the domestic front, it could prove a harder sell:

Newry A new group called the "New Republican Movement" have claimed local representatives are "legitimate targets". Mass immigration and the indoctrination of children is schools are mentioned as reasons for their existence. pic.twitter.com/Q4bw0puPPj — Real News Éire (@real_eire) December 1, 2025

Ah, it's back to the good old days, with Irish republicans explaining to us who are and aren't "legitimate targets".

Except that Newry is north of the border and an overwhelmingly nationalist town - and Newry, Mourne and Down's councillors are three-quarters nationalist. Half of them are Shinners. So the "New Republican Movement" are mad at the old republicans for bringing in all the rapey-stabbers, and are threatening to take them out.

Just what the Irish Question needs: Muslims.

With that in mind, I thought we'd re-air this recent video edition of The Mark Steyn Show, filmed with a live audience on this year's Mark Steyn Iberian Cruise. Hugely popular Steyn Show guests Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer join me to discuss antisemitism in Ireland and inter alia the long cosy relationship between the IRA and the PLO.

