Live Around the Planet: Wednesday December 3rd

For you two-points-up-in-Iowa types, expert analysts are now saying Republicans "dodged a bullet" yesterday in ...er, Tennessee, apparently the Vermont of the southland. Whether they can dodge all the incoming bullets due in eleven months is a more fraught question.

Elsewhere, in news of the entirely predictable:

IN A leaked memo to staff, the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) top vaccine regulator said the agency will make changes to how it approves all vaccines, after an internal analysis revealed that 'at least' 10 children died from the covid vaccine. Dr Vinay Prasad, who heads the FDA Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), said of 96 deaths among children aged seven to 16 concluded that 'no fewer than 10' were related to the shot.

Golly, even CBS News is kinda sorta covering the story. Of course, for those of us who were covering it nearly four years ago, there remains no greater sin in media than being right too soon. Ah, but keep "following the science" even if it kills your third-grader.

Is Britain included on Trump's ban on failed third-world bleepholes? In America, commentators are beginning to notice that, under Sir Keir, a woman beaten up by a man gets arrested, gaoled and convicted for referring in a private text message to her assailant as a "faggot".

To avoid my own incarceration upon arrival at Heathrow, I should clarify that, if this website persistently refers to Sir Keir Starmer as Sir Keir Faggot, we have been having some minor problems with our autocorrect since we did the Ofcom-mandated age-verification for TikTok.

