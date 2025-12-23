'Tis the season at SteynOnline. Tomorrow, Wednesday, Mark will be here for this year's edition of his unique presentation of Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols. The scripture doesn't change much, but the musical performances are brand new, as Steyn is joined by singers and musicians from the worlds of folk, jazz, rock and opera plus a bevy of Top Five pop stars from across half-a-century, all putting their own spin on centuries-old Christmas classics.

~Way back at the dawn of the century, Mark started getting multiple requests each Yuletide to read A Child's Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas. Alas, his Welsh vowels have never been terribly reliable. Nevertheless, he decided to take the demands seriously - with the help of an authentic Welsh lady, the great Siân Phillips. During her own childhood Christmases, Siân actually worked with Dylan Thomas - as they discuss on what has since become an annual broadcast here at SteynOnline. Click below to watch:

Listeners always enjoy the above. As Kitty, a First Day Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, wrote after last year's presentation:

This is lovely. Thank you so much, Mark. Nollaig Shona agus Athbhliain faoi Mhaise Duit! (Had to use Gaelic as I don't know Welsh.)

