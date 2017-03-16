Deep and Deeper

From The Mark Steyn Show, here's a SteynPost from a few weeks back musing on the supposedly non-existent Deep State as it sinks its tentacles deeper and deeper.

Please note: General Flynn's work for the Turkish government was not known at the time this SteynPost was taped. Mark's line on neo-Ottoman wannabe-caliph Erdogan is that of Boris Johnson's prize-winning limerick, and he doesn't understand how any self-respecting American could shill for the guy.

There'll be a brand new, never-before-seen edition of The Mark Steyn Show tonight, Thursday.

~On Wednesday Mark spent an hour with Robert Davi on Robert's new radio show. You can hear their conversation here, starting about 40 minutes in. And you can see Robert's musical appearance on The Mark Steyn Show here.

~The mail continues to pour in from CRTV customers upset at no longer being able to see Mark's show on that network. We've been running your letters on the subject at the rate of about a dozen a day, and, if we were to keep that up, we'd be printing them for several months yet - and Mark hopes to have his life back long before then (or to be at least halfway through litigation). So we're going to start easing off a bit, but we do thank you for all your kind words, and assure you that every single email is read by Mark. We particularly appreciated these words from a former CRTV subscriber in eastern Hungary, near the Romanian border:

Dear Mark, I had been meaning to sit down and send you an e-mail congratulating you on The Mark Steyn Show the past couple of weeks, but managed to let work get ahead of my correspondence. Now it seems I am a bit late, sorry to say. Yet I still wish to congratulate you none the less. I quit watching TV about 8 years ago, with the exception of the odd sporting event like the European football championships or the World Cup (but not the Olympics). But I have to say I enjoyed your program immensely. Long, thoughtful interviews with interesting and intelligent people, a focus on culture (the neglected battleground by most, sadly) entertaining musical interludes. And all of it done with obvious professionalism and attention to detail. For example, I thought the coffee mugs you used along with your guests were one of the more smartly designed artifacts I have ever seen. (Any chance of being able to purchase one?) So instead of condolences on the cancellation of your show, I will just stick to my praises. You managed to create something of value in this age of dross, and I know I speak for many who can say that our lives have been richer for having had The Mark Steyn Show in our lives, even for so brief a span. Hopefully, your show can rise on the stepping stones of its dead self, as Bertram Wooster might say, and go on to greater glory. When you find a new platform for your show, rest assured that you may rely on me to support it. Richard J Drake

Debrecen, Hungary

Thank you for that, Richard. Unfortunately, CRTV managed to seize all of the mugs as part of their ruthless negotiating technique. We may, however, have a limited number made and offer them over at the Steyn store.