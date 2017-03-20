Suicide by Virtue-Signaling

From The Mark Steyn Show, here's a SteynPost that starts with the west's enthusiasm for mass Muslim immigration post-9/11. From there, Mark moves on to consider increasing Democrat disdain for the codes and conventions of normal politics, the deathbed demography of Japan, and how the Aussies treated Obama the way Trump treats Mexico. Plus what Steyn calls the biggest story of our time - the great migrations.

Mark... So... I haul a chair out onto the porch on a beautiful afternoon, pour a big glass of wine, and sit down in gleeful anticipation of the enjoyment I'm about to get from the latest episode of your show. The CRTV site sure didn't help me in determining where your content was... I went to your site and learned the bad news. I want to echo all who are saying you were the reason we signed up. Yes, it seemed like a rocky start... an analogy that comes to mind is Dennis Miller's former radio show. His first episodes betrayed some growing pains, but it became the most entertaining conservative/libertarian talk show on radio. Yet as others have made clear, too, it was the musical content that set your brief endeavor apart. Please find a venue for your format. I got the impression that a daily show would be hard to establish and maintain.. how about a weekly, even on "regular" TV? HBO, for instance, could use some balance against John Oliver and Bill Maher... Cordially, Greg in Dallas

Thank you, Greg. It is certainly our intention to keep the show going in some form or others.