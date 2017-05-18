"What's Wrong to Us is Wrong to Them" by Mark Steyn

May 18, 2017 https://www.steynonline.com/7823/what-wrong-to-us-is-wrong-to-them A death among the captives in Part Seven of The Tragedy of the Korosko Founding Members of our new club get to enjoy The Mark Steyn Show in whatever form they fancy - video, audio, or plain old text. We're applying that not just to new episodes, but we're working our way through the back catalogue, too, starting with SteynPosts. You can find our latest postings in the Audio & Transcripts section. As for in-vision delights, I'll be with Stuart Varney tomorrow, Friday, on Fox Business, a little after 11.30am Eastern/8.30am Pacific. ~It's time for Part Seven of our new nightly audio adventure Tales for Our Time. This first tale is a serialization of Conan Doyle's novel The Tragedy of the Korosko. The group of Anglo-Irish-Franco-American tourists are now captives of the Mahdists. As do the multiculturalists of today, there are those in the party who lack the imagination to understand that all around the planet there are people who think entirely differently from them: "These people don't look as if they would harm us, Mr. Stephens," said she. "I guess they have a working religion of their own, such as it is, and that what's wrong to us is wrong to them." Stephens shook his head in silence. He had seen the death of the donkey-boys, and she had not. "Maybe we are sent to guide them into a better path," said the old lady. "Maybe we are specially singled out for a good work among them." If it were not for her niece her energetic and enterprising temperament was capable of glorying in the chance of evangelising Khartoum, and turning Omdurman into a little well-drained broad-avenued replica of a New England town. You can hear Part Seven of our serialization of The Tragedy of the Korosko simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here down the page and in reverse order. Thank you so much for your kind comments about our new audio adventures: we're already planning the second one. ~Founder Membership in The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but it helps support all our content - whether in print, audio or video- and keep it available for everyone. It's open for a limited time only. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Founding Member does come with other benefits: ~A free personally autographed book or CD

2 Reader Comments