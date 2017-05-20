 Image

Mark Steyn

"The Real Enemy"

The Mark Steyn Weekend Show

https://www.steynonline.com/7829/the-real-enemy

In this brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Weekend Show, Mark talks to the screenwriter, producer and director Lionel Chetwynd - born in Hackney, raised in Montreal, but long resident in Hollywood. Steyn and Chetwynd discuss politics and popular culture, movies and the military - with special emphasis on what happens when you pitch a tale of wartime sacrifice with a dash of Ian Fleming to studio execs who want to know who "the real enemy" is. Click below to watch:

The Mark Steyn Show is made possible through the support of Founding Members of The Mark Steyn Club. Founder Membership is not for everyone, but it does help assure that our content remains available for everyone, around the world. If you'd like to find out more about it, see here.

Among the benefits of Founder Membership is that you can enjoy The Mark Steyn Show in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you find Steyn less stressful in non-visual form, please log-in to our Audio and Transcript versions. To listen to the above show, simply click here.

Mark will be back on air tonight for another episode of our radio serialization of Conan Doyle's The Tragedy of the Korosko.

Another advantage of Founder Membership is our comments section. If you're a member and you take issue with what Steyn or Chetwynd said on the show, then feel free to comment away below. (Mark himself even pipes up there once in a while.)

For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a Founder Member, please see here.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

Got a comment on a column? Drop a line to Mark's Mailbox.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Poisoning of Robert Spencer
  2. Full Throttle on the Hamster Wheel
  3. The Impresario
  4. From Buchan to Babysitting...
  5. When Judges Legislate and Legislators Judge

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image