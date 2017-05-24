An Orwellian Inversion of Language

Twenty-four hours after the Manchester attack, I joined Evan Solomon on CFRA in Ottawa to talk about what it meant and where we go. ï»¿ï»¿You can hear the full interview here (scroll down if necessary). I began by making the point that I was offended by the media coverage's Orwellian inversion of language - whereby "#ManchesterStrong" means a limp passivity of flowers and candlelight vigils and teddy bears for a couple of days before we all forget it until the next "strong" "united" community gets blown apart.

My thoughts yesterday did not meet with universal agreement. Linda Cianchetti emails:

The killer was the queen of England's clan. Rothschild Soros club. Stop zionist Israel jews from manufacturing all this illusion. They are the banking cartel around the world. Stop blaming everyone but the culprits, themselves. Or we will have no respect for journalists and the tales they put out.

Well, thanks for clearing that up.

I get a lot more of this than I used to. I suspect Ms Cianchetti would blame "zionist Israel jews" and "the queen of England's clan" whatever happened, but it's a close call whether she's any more detached from reality than, say, Newsweek fretting about "reprisals" against Muslims or the nincompoop diversicrat who serves as Chief Constable of Greater Manchester sternly warning that we must not "tolerate hate" - by which he means not the hate of people who shred little girls' bodies with nail bombs but the mean-spirited Tweets of people who get angry at the people who shred little girls' bodies with nail bombs.

The Official Lies are getting more ludicrous, and (with respect to the investigation of Fleet Street columnists for entirely innocuous observations) dangerous and totalitarian. One further danger of the Official Lies is that their obvious fraudulence bolsters the confidence of Ms Cianchetti and the similarly inclined in their derangements.

My thanks to Mark Steyn Club members for their saner observations.