 Image

Mark Steyn

All Apocalypse, All the Time

Steyn on Fox

https://www.steynonline.com/7881/all-apocalypse-all-the-time

The fevered reaction from the world's politicians, media and celebrities to President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord dominated Mark's appearances on TV and radio today. You can find a few moments from The Rush Limbaugh Show here. Meanwhile, here's what he had to say with Neil Cavuto. Click below to watch:

You can find a longer version of the above here:

After President Trump announced Thursday that the United States would no longer participate in the 2015 Paris climate agreement, liberal celebrities and other high-profile voices have come out swinging to denounce the decision, predicting doomsday-level natural disasters.

Steyn criticized them, saying that saving your local school district and county is a lot more difficult than saying you are busy saving the planet.

If Trump had known that "destroying the planet was going to send the left and the media crazy to this degree, he'd have done it a lot earlier," he commented.

Mark will be back with movies, music and more on The Mark Steyn Weekend Show - and tomorrow night, Saturday, he'll be live on Fox with Judge Jeanine at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.

If you're a Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to give us your take in the comments section - but be quick before the world ends. Comment Club privileges are one of the benefits of membership in The Mark Steyn Club, so, if you're a member of Leonardo di Caprio's entourage and you happen to disagree with Mark, have at it below. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

Got a comment on a column? Drop a line to Mark's Mailbox.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

ON THE AIR

On Saturday, Mark returns to Justice withJudge Jeanine on Fox News live at 9pm Eastern Time/ 6pm Pacific.

~and don't forget to watch the latest episode of The Mark Steyn Show.

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Ruin of England
  2. The Larger Imagination of a "Despoiler of Women"
  3. The New Mancunians
  4. Memorial Day, and Decoration Day
  5. The Jolliest of Rogers

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image