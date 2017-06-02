All Apocalypse, All the Time

The fevered reaction from the world's politicians, media and celebrities to President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord dominated Mark's appearances on TV and radio today. You can find a few moments from The Rush Limbaugh Show here. Meanwhile, here's what he had to say with Neil Cavuto. Click below to watch:

After President Trump announced Thursday that the United States would no longer participate in the 2015 Paris climate agreement, liberal celebrities and other high-profile voices have come out swinging to denounce the decision, predicting doomsday-level natural disasters. Steyn criticized them, saying that saving your local school district and county is a lot more difficult than saying you are busy saving the planet. If Trump had known that "destroying the planet was going to send the left and the media crazy to this degree, he'd have done it a lot earlier," he commented.

