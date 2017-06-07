Sage Wisdom and Unworthy Topics

 Image

This afternoon Steyn checked in with the legendary John Oakley on Toronto's AM640. Mark and John talked about Obama's recent trip to Montreal, "the post-American world", and Theresa May's notably inept election campaign. Click below to listen:

If you like Mark in audio, a new nightly radio serialization of Tales for Our Time begins this weekend - exclusively for Mark Steyn Club members.

Steyn will be back on air tonight with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. We would be remiss, for those seeking a break from the news, not to mention that today - June 7th - is the centenary of Dean Martin: Mark has a look at his screen career, and a favorite song.

One advantage of being a Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club is freeish rein in our comments section. If you're a member and you take issue with what Steyn said on the Oakley show, then feel free to comment away below. For more information on the club and becoming a Founder Member, please see here.

