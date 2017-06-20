 Image

Mark Steyn

One-Way Multiculturalism

Steyn on Fox

https://www.steynonline.com/7935/one-way-multiculturalism

On Tuesday night, Mark joined Tucker Carlson live on Fox News to discuss the latest terror attack in Brussels, with a postscript on gender identity. Click below to watch:

Mark will be back on TV on Wednesday morning to join Ainsley, Steve and Brian on "Fox & Friends" live at 8am Eastern/5pm Pacificl.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club from Belgium or anywhere else and you disagree with Mark or Tucker, feel free to let us know in our comments section. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

Got a comment on a column? Drop a line to Mark's Mailbox.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

ON THE AIR

Tonight Mark joins Tucker Carlson on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

~On Wednesday, Mark starts the day on Fox & Friends at 8am Eastern Time.

~and don't forget to watch the latest episode of The Mark Steyn Show.

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Great Fire of a New London
  2. Action and Reaction
  3. O Canada, Our Home on Natives' Land
  4. Happy Father's Day!
  5. The Cultural Appropriation of Resistance

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image