Deep-State Dinner Theatre Steyn on Fox

On Wednesday morning, Mark started the day with Steve, Ainsley and Brian on "Fox & Friends" discussing the Tuesday night before in the Georgia special election. His little bit of phrase-making appears to be catching on. The Washington Times: Conservative commentator Mark Steyn says Democrats came away empty-handed in Georgia's special election because the party as a whole is obsessed with "deep state dinner theater." Georgia Republican Karen Handel stunned challenger Jon Ossoff with a 52 percent to 48 percent victory in Atlanta's suburbs Tuesday night. Mr. Ossoff's campaign spent more than $30 million in the losing effort, which Mr. Steyn said is somewhat attributable to the party's fixation on the president's associates and Russia. More from Mediaite: Canadian commentator Mark Steyn bashed Georgia congressional candidate Jon Ossoff as well as the investigation into President Donald Trump's campaign ties to Russia on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning. Ainsley Earhardt kicked off the segment by asking the writer (in 2006 he penned the doomsday pamphlet "America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It") why Jon Ossoff lost Tuesday night's election in Georgia's 6th district to his Republican opponent Karen Handel. For Steyn, the answer is Russia: "Well, I think the basic reason is that everybody understands what the Democrats have been doing for the last six months doesn't meet the fairness test." "The guy won the election fair and square, and to make him a Russian agent, to make him a candidate for impeachment, to put him under investigation for obstruction of justice â€" from day one or in fact, from November 9th â€" it just hasn't been fair," Steyn declared. "First was hey, tax returns, next was Russian collusion" host Brian Kilmeade added. "And it's all nonsense," Steyn said. "Everybody knows that Russia is just deep state dinner theater that absolutely means nothing to anyone with a life." As for the celeb quotient: Kilmeade rattled off the long list of celebrities - including Samuel L. Jackson and Chelsea Handler - that backed Ossoff, who reportedly brought in 700 campaign donations from California. "The idea that Samuel L. Jackson should determine your politics is as stupid as putting Chuck Schumer in an action movie," said Steyn. Mark instantly revised that view to say he'd quite like to see Chuck Shumer in Fast & Furious 9. Click below to watch the full interview: Mark will be back on air later this week with a brand new episode of The Mark Steyn Show.

