Steyn on Dover Beach

We launched The Mark Steyn Club just a few weeks ago, and I'm immensely heartened by all the longtime SteynOnline regulars - from Cleveland to the Cook Islands, Vancouver to Vanuatu, Hungary to Hong Kong - who've signed up to be a part of it.

That said, we are introducing a few bonuses for our Club Members - not locking up our regular content, which will always be free, but admitting members to a few experimental features, such as today's new video divertissement. This latest innovation features some classic poetry I've mentioned in my books and columns over the years - verse that speaks to our own age as much as the poet's own.

I thought an ongoing weekend poetry anthology might be a useful addition to the SteynOnline line-up, in part because, if it turns out that poetry on TV is where the big bucks are, I'll look like a genius. And, if that's not the case, then more modestly I'd like to do my bit to keep some of this stuff in circulation. As you might have noticed from recent asides in print, on radio and on TV, I'm concerned about the loss, in the broadest sense, of our cultural inheritance - the once widely recognized allusions that fewer and fewer people know. I never thought I had a spectacular education, but by the time I was a teenager I had more lines of English verse bobbing around in my head than my own kids. And I think that's a loss for all of us - as Ray Bradbury understood when he chose today's poem for a critical moment in Fahrenheit 451. It's Dover Beach by Matthew Arnold.

Arnold's short poem is a famous piece that helped clarify my thoughts at a critical moment in America Alone, and I've quoted it on other occasions since. In today's episode I'll explain why. It's a great poem, and a fine place to start our video anthology. To watch it (or hear it), prefaced by my introduction, please click here and log-in.

